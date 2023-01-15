Community theatres not only inspire dreamers, they can help realize those dreams

Olivia Newton-John glowed with energy and youth. John Travolta swaggered. You just had to sing along and move to the music.

The memories flooded back last week when a friend asked if I remembered her dad taking the two of us to see “Grease” in 1978.

Most of the dialogue has escaped my memory after nearly 45 years, but how the movie made me feel still lingers. So you know: A smile crossed my face as I typed that last sentence.

Next week, Grease returns to the Millwald. I hope lots of folks my age or so get to see it again and recapture the feelings of youth. I also hope some youngsters choose to see it for the first time and discover that old can be new again.

The Millwald is a source of so many youthful memories and the popular culture that influenced my growing up, seeing the original Star Wars movie and the first Indiana Jones films, and taking nieces and nephews to holiday movies. Even when my husband and I were newly married, I couldn’t wait to see Star Trek Generations. Just as the Enterprise was crashing into a planet, the projector failed. Of course, we groaned, but, for us, it turned into a two-night date!

When the Millwald closed, a community center was lost. Now, thanks to lots of hard work and community effort, the theater is open again and is now home to more than movies. Music also rings out from its stage, and we hope so much more will be coming. Community theaters can not only offer entertainment to inspire dreamers, they can help people realize their dream.

In recent years, it’s been a pleasure to watch the Lincoln Theatre in Marion do just that.

The one-time movie palace was brought back to life through persistent work over years.

A few months ago, a college senior studying theater needed a forum to present his final project — a play. The Lincoln’s leadership didn’t hesitate to allow him use of the venue.

The theatre has encouraged local high school drama students to perform on its stage.

As well, the Lincoln has also served as a safe community center to hold important but sometimes difficult dialogues and help individuals build connections. Our world can only benefit from those efforts.

The Lincoln also offers a free summer camp to introduce children to all facets of stage work – from creating sets to acting. We can only begin to imagine where and how those seeds will bloom. It could be that some of the kids will gain confidence, which will help them achieve in vastly different fields. Others may discover talents and gifts that hadn’t been tapped and find a future in the arts.

As both theaters move ahead, we can waited to see what dreams they give to their communities and the world.

We’re blessed by the Lincoln’s and Millwald’s presence in our region. Now, let’s bless them by showing up for movies and shows and supporting their work. Southwest Virginia will be richer for our investment.