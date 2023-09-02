Information on the internet can be very helpful, but there are just as many examples of harmless or downright dangerous information online as well. Directions on how to make homemade pesticides or how to use homemade pesticides is concerning for several reasons.

Homemade concoctions do not have direction for use nor instructions on safe handling, applications or storage. In addition, homemade aren’t effective, and many have ingredients that can be expensive. Further, many mixes can harm people, pets, plants and the environment.

Homemade pesticides consist of common household ingredients mixed together in various combinations and proportions. These mixtures are applied for a variety of pest issues in and around the home. Homemade pesticides often contain ingredients like dish soap, bleach, vinegar, or salt.

Unlike registered pesticide products often found at local retail outlets, homemade pesticides are not evaluated and approved by the EPA. They do not have product labels with information based on extensive testing. Without a label, there are no directions for use; no instructions on how to protect humans, animals, and the environment; and no instructions for storage and disposal.

Myth: Homemade Pesticides Are Safer Than Registered Pesticides. Mixing household products to make homemade pesticides can also be dangerous. The labels of some household products advise against combining them with other chemicals. Mixing products can lead to chemical reactions that produce unknown substances such as toxic fumes or materials that can burn skin or eyes. Registered pesticides have guidelines for handling and safe treatment in case an accident occurs.

Myth: Homemade Pesticides Are More Effective Than Registered Pesticides.

Since homemade pesticide mixtures have not been formally tested and the ingredients have not been standardized, their effectiveness is often highly variable.

Myth: Homemade Pesticides Are More Economical Than Registered Pesticides.

While some ingredients used in homemade pesticides are inexpensive, others can be costly. Essential oils, for example, are often very pricey. These products are commonly recommended as bug repellents; however, frequent applications are often needed.

Myth: Homemade Pesticides Are More Environmentally Friendly Than Registered Pesticides. Some homemade pesticide ingredients like bleach, salt, and vinegar can be very toxic when applied to the environment. Aquatic invertebrates, such as insects who spend some or most of their life cycles in water, are particularly vulnerable to these chemicals. Depending on which ingredients are used and the concentration of the mixture, you may see unintended effects when using homemade pesticides.

Mixing your own pesticides using household products can cause many problems. It can be harmful to you, your plants and pets, and the environment. Use only EPA registered pesticides that are the least toxic available. Be sure the product you choose lists the intended application site and pest on the label.

