The Washington County Board of Supervisors recently announced the appointment of Brandon Snodgrass as the new county attorney effective June 16.

Snodgrass is a lifelong resident of Washington County. A graduate from Abingdon High School, he pursued a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Tennessee in 1995 before receiving his Juris Doctorate from the Oklahoma City University School of Law in 2001.

More recently, Snodgrass spent 21 years in private law practice, where the last 15 years he has primarily focused on administrative law. In this position he provided legal services as the attorney for Smyth-Washington Industrial Facilities Authority as well as filing numerous cases in both federal and state courts for the citizens of Southwest Virginia.

Snodgrass’ appointment follows the retirement of the previous County Attorney Lucy Phillips after 23 years of service.

“We are so excited to welcome Brandon Snodgrass to our Washington County team,” said Chairman Saul Hernandez. “He brings a wealth of knowledge of both the law and of the local community.”