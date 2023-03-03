The hashtags read “great community partner” and “Chilhowie proud.”

Supervisor Mike Sturgill, who represents the Chilhowie District on Smyth County’s board of supervisors, added those tags to his Tweet offering “A HUGE THANK YOU to the Town of Chilhowie for helping Smyth County with water issues in the Chilhowie area!”

At last week’s supervisors’ meeting, Sturgill’s peers and County Administrator Shawn Utt also lauded Chilhowie for its help. “They really saved the day for us,” Utt said in a later interview.

The situation began when the town of Chilhowie was running tests for an upcoming upgrade to the Mill Creek Water Treatment Plant. For two to four months, the Mill Creek plant will be offline for an about $1.4 million project to replace two chlorine contract tanks. During that time, Chilhowie will rely solely on the Washington County Service Authority for water.

According to Town Manager John Clark’s Feb. 9 report to the Chilhowie Town Council, initial preliminary testing went well.

Last week, the town was again testing to prepare for the shift.

The process went fine for Chilhowie. However, the scenario was different for Smyth County, which buys water from Chilhowie and Marion.

As the county was transferring from Chilhowie’s water system to Marion’s, Utt said, pressure in the water system increased. Then, a pressure reducing value failed and five different breaks in the system occurred.

The county’s water tanks quickly drained and were nearly depleted.

With that significant a pressure loss, Utt said, the county had to issue a boil water notice to thousands of its customers in Carlock Creek, Cleghorn Valley, Apple Valley and nearby areas.

To help the county, Utt said, Chilhowie had to undo all the steps its staff had taken for the trial run – a process of six to eight hours.

Then, Clark said, Chilhowie pumped hundreds of thousands of gallons of water to replenish the county’s system.

Friday afternoon, Utt said, the boil water notice was being lifted.

Monday, Clark said, officials with Chilhowie, Marion, Smyth County and the WCSA will meet later this week to assess what happened and strategize for the time when Chilhowie makes the switch for a period of months.

When grants are put toward the total upgrade cost and the WCSA covers its portion of the costs, Chilhowie will be responsible for $271,439.55 of the about $1.4 million project’s costs. The town council has approved covering the expense with federal pandemic relief funds.