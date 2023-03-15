National Agriculture Week will be observed March 21-27 to celebrate agriculture, spread awareness of its vital role in stabilizing the economy, and promote awareness of how food and fiber products are produced.

Agriculture enriches the lives of Virginians by enhancing wildlife habitats, biodiversity, water quality and soil health. It also is essential for economic growth and sustaining other industries.

Virginia’s agriculture and forestry industries had a combined economic impact of over $105 billion and provided more than 490,000 jobs in 2021, according to the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Additionally, every job in agriculture and forestry supports 1.6 jobs elsewhere in Virginia’s economy.

To commemorate the national week, Virginia Farm Bureau Federation Women’s Leadership Committee is hosting a statewide youth coloring contest throughout March.

Virginia agriculture-themed coloring sheets must be submitted to women@vafb.com by March 31 for a chance to win a Walmart gift card. Winners will be announced April 6, and their artwork will be displayed on the VFBF Women’s Leadership Program Facebook page. To access the coloring sheet, visit bit.ly/WLCcoloringcontest.

Virginia has one of the most diverse agricultural industries in the nation, and many Virginia commodities and products rank in the top 10 nationally.

Virginia ranked fourth in the production of tobacco, seventh for apples and turkeys, eighth for peanuts, ninth for pumpkins and 10th for broilers, poultry and eggs, and trout aquaculture in 2021, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service and Economic Research Service.

Virginia’s top farm commodity in 2021 was broilers, with over $625 million in cash receipts, followed by cattle and calves with $372 million, field crops with $319 million, turkeys with over $316 million and dairy products with $298 million.

The impact of Virginia agriculture and forestry reaches into global markets, with many countries purchasing a variety of commodities, wood products, seafood and specialty food and beverage items.

Agricultural and forestry exports were valued at $2.97 billion in 2018, up from $2.63 billion in 2017. Today, Virginia’s top agricultural export markets are China, Canada and Egypt, according to Global Trade Information Services Inc.

Individuals can support Virginia’s farmers year-round by buying local or visiting farms and agribusinesses. Find a farmer’s market near you by visiting the Virginia Grown website, vdacs.virginia.gov/vagrown.