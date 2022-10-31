High School Roundup

VOLLEYBALL
GAME RESULTS--
Monday Oct. 24
2022 MED tournament
Semifinals at higher seed
Giles def. Grayson County 25-17, 25-16, 25-16
Auburn def. Bland County 25-16, 25-12, 25-21
Wednesday Oct. 26
At Giles HS, Pearisburg
Championship final
Giles def. Auburn 23-25, 25-27, 25-21, 25-23, 15-10
At George Wythe High School, Wytheville
Third-place game
Bland County def. Grayson County 25-23, 25-23, 25-23
THIS WEEK’S GAMES--
Tuesday Nov. 1
2022 Region 1C tournament
Quarterfinals at higher seed
Parry McCluer at Giles
Narrows at Auburn
Bland County at Eastern Montgomery
Grayson County at Covington
Tomorrow
At Auburn HS, Riner
Semifinals
Parry McCluer/Giles winner vs. Bland County/Eastern Montgomery winner (6:00 pm)
Grayson County/Covington winner vs. Narrows/Auburn winner (7:30 pm)
Wednesday Nov. 9
Championship final
Semifinal winners
CROSS COUNTRY
MEET RESULTS--
Tuesday Oct. 25
At Blacksburg HS, Blacksburg
2022 MED championships
BOYS VARSITY TEAM SCORES:
Auburn 35, George Wythe 41, Galax 46, Bland County (inc), Giles (inc), Grayson County (inc).
GIRLS VARSITY TEAM SCORES:
George Wythe 24, Grayson County 50, Galax 50, Bland County (inc), Fort Chiswell (inc), Giles (inc), Auburn (inc).
THIS WEEK’S MEET--
Today
At Blacksburg HS, Blacksburg
2022 Region 1C championships
Team and individual champions (Mountain Empire and Pioneer districts)
FOOTBALL
Team District Overall
George Wythe 4-0 6-3
Grayson County 3-1 8-1
Galax 2-1 5-3
Fort Chiswell 2-3 2-7
Bland County 0-0 0-2
Auburn 0-2 0-5
Giles 0-4 3-5
GAME RESULTS--
Friday Oct. 28
Tazewell 48, Fort Chiswell 13
Galax 35, West Stokes NC 7
George Wythe 27, Grayson County 22
Giles at Auburn (cancelled)
Roanoke Catholic at Bland County (cancelled)
THIS WEEK’S GAMES--
Friday Nov. 4
Fort Chiswell at Honaker
Grayson County at Galax
Giles at Glenvar
Bland County at Smith Mountain Christian Academy (cancelled)
Auburn at George Wythe (cancelled)
VHSL CLASS 1C FOOTBALL POWER RANKINGS
Through games of Oct. 21 (top 8 teams advance to playoffs)
Grayson County (8-0) 20.50, George Wythe (5-3) 18.63, Galax (4-3) 18.43, Narrows (6-1) 17.57, Giles (3-4) 15.57, Bath County (4-4) 14.50, Fort Chiswell (2-6) 12.63, Covington (1-7) 12.13, Parry McCluer (2-6) 11.75, Eastern Montgomery (2-5) 11.14, Craig County (2-4) 10.67, Auburn (0-5) 9.20, Bland County (0-2) 8.00
MIDDLE SCHOOL BASKETBALL
GAME RESULTS--
Thursday Oct. 27
Fort Chiswell 63, Bland County 40 (boys)
Bland County 32, Fort Chiswell 25 (girls)
UPCOMING GAMES--
Tonight
Bland County at Scott Memorial (boys/girls doubleheader)
Tomorrow
Bland County at Auburn (boys/girls doubleheader)
Monday Nov. 7
Giles at Bland County (boys/girls doubleheader)
Tuesday Nov. 8
Bland County at Narrows (boys/girls doubleheader)