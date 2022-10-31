 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High School Roundup

VOLLEYBALL

GAME RESULTS--

Monday Oct. 24

2022 MED tournament

Semifinals at higher seed

Giles def. Grayson County 25-17, 25-16, 25-16

Auburn def. Bland County 25-16, 25-12, 25-21

Wednesday Oct. 26

At Giles HS, Pearisburg

Championship final

Giles def. Auburn 23-25, 25-27, 25-21, 25-23, 15-10

At George Wythe High School, Wytheville

Third-place game

Bland County def. Grayson County 25-23, 25-23, 25-23

THIS WEEK’S GAMES--

Tuesday Nov. 1

2022 Region 1C tournament

Quarterfinals at higher seed

Parry McCluer at Giles

Narrows at Auburn

Bland County at Eastern Montgomery

Grayson County at Covington

Tomorrow

At Auburn HS, Riner

Semifinals

Parry McCluer/Giles winner vs. Bland County/Eastern Montgomery winner (6:00 pm)

Grayson County/Covington winner vs. Narrows/Auburn winner (7:30 pm)

Wednesday Nov. 9

Championship final

Semifinal winners

CROSS COUNTRY

MEET RESULTS--

Tuesday Oct. 25

At Blacksburg HS, Blacksburg

2022 MED championships

BOYS VARSITY TEAM SCORES:

Auburn 35, George Wythe 41, Galax 46, Bland County (inc), Giles (inc), Grayson County (inc).

GIRLS VARSITY TEAM SCORES:

George Wythe 24, Grayson County 50, Galax 50, Bland County (inc), Fort Chiswell (inc), Giles (inc), Auburn (inc).

THIS WEEK’S MEET--

Today

At Blacksburg HS, Blacksburg

2022 Region 1C championships

Team and individual champions (Mountain Empire and Pioneer districts)

FOOTBALL

Team               District            Overall

George Wythe 4-0       6-3

Grayson County           3-1       8-1

Galax               2-1       5-3

Fort Chiswell   2-3       2-7

Bland County   0-0       0-2

Auburn             0-2       0-5

Giles                0-4       3-5

GAME RESULTS--

Friday Oct. 28

Tazewell 48, Fort Chiswell 13

Galax 35, West Stokes NC 7

George Wythe 27, Grayson County 22

Giles at Auburn (cancelled)

Roanoke Catholic at Bland County (cancelled)

THIS WEEK’S GAMES--

Friday Nov. 4

Fort Chiswell at Honaker

Grayson County at Galax

Giles at Glenvar

Bland County at Smith Mountain Christian Academy (cancelled)

Auburn at George Wythe (cancelled)

VHSL CLASS 1C FOOTBALL POWER RANKINGS

Through games of Oct. 21 (top 8 teams advance to playoffs)

Grayson County (8-0) 20.50, George Wythe (5-3) 18.63, Galax (4-3) 18.43, Narrows (6-1) 17.57, Giles (3-4) 15.57, Bath County (4-4) 14.50, Fort Chiswell (2-6) 12.63, Covington (1-7) 12.13, Parry McCluer (2-6) 11.75, Eastern Montgomery (2-5) 11.14, Craig County (2-4) 10.67, Auburn (0-5) 9.20, Bland County (0-2) 8.00

MIDDLE SCHOOL BASKETBALL

GAME RESULTS--

Thursday Oct. 27

Fort Chiswell 63, Bland County 40 (boys)

Bland County 32, Fort Chiswell 25 (girls)

UPCOMING GAMES--

Tonight

Bland County at Scott Memorial (boys/girls doubleheader)

Tomorrow

Bland County at Auburn (boys/girls doubleheader)

Monday Nov. 7

Giles at Bland County (boys/girls doubleheader)

Tuesday Nov. 8

Bland County at Narrows (boys/girls doubleheader)

