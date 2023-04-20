The always-popular Trivia Night returns to the Wythe County Public Library in the coming week. Mark your calendars for Thursday, starting at 6 p.m.

Dungeons and Dragons gaming kicks off the activities next week at the Wythe County Public Library, with the gaming set for Tuesday at 4 p.m.

National Library Week Storytime is Wednesday at the library, starting at 10 a.m.—preschoolers and parents always welcome.

Also Wednesday at the Wythe County Public Library, Tweens and Teens stories will be the feature starting at 4 p.m.

The Friends of the Wythe County Library meet Thursday, starting at 4 p.m. And then comes the aforementioned Trivia Night get-together at the library, starting at 6 p.m. Participants always have fun with the trivia competition, and learn a lot in playing the game.

The library hosts the Writing Writers group on Friday, starting at 10 a.m. If you have any interest in any kind of writing, from journaling to creating a novel, this is the group to check out.

The Twisted Stitchers are hosted at the library, also on Friday, starting at 2 p.m. Come by and socialize while you knit.

And then, switching libraries, another Dungeons and Dragons gaming session is set for Friday at the Rural Retreat Public Library, starting at 4 p.m.

The Wythe County Public Library has a number of new items added to what’s available to check out:

Non-Fiction: “The Long COVID Survival Guide: How to Take Care of Yourself and What Comes Next” by Fiona Lowenstein; “Clean Cabbage in a Bucket: And Other New Tales from the Irish Music Trenches” by Dennis O’Rourke.

Young Readers: “When I Talk to God, I Talk About You” by Chrissy Metz; “Once Upon a Book” by Grace Lin; “The Frustrating Book!” by Mo Willems; “Nat the Cat Takes a Nap” by Jarrett Lerner; “The Big Cheese” by Junee Trasler; “Crunch” by Kayla Miller; “Rescuing Titanic” by Flora Delargy; “The Swifts: A Dictionary of Scoundrels” by Beth Lincoln; “The Windeby Puzzle: History and Story” by Lois Lowry.

DVDs: “A Beautiful Planet,” “Dragonheart: 5 Movie Collection.”

Graphic Novels: “Bomb: The Race to Build, and Steal, the World’s Most Dangerous Weapon” by Steve Sheinkin.