The Steel Block Bandits made Father’s Day weekend one to remember at Wythe Raceway.

No. 3 Austin Neely of New Tazewell, Tennessee, showed dominance in the late model race, capturing the checkered flag.

In his victory speech, Neely said he enjoyed the track, awesome fans and camaraderie of the atmosphere.

Other racing feature winners of the Night were: Aschenbach Super Street winner, Jerry Dillow, qualifying time 20.971; Randy’s Tire Shop Pro Mini winner, Derek Farris, qualifying time 21.778;

UCAR winner, Kayla Surber, qualifying time 23.460;

KCAR winner, Gavin Arnold, qualifying time 23.842;

Dirt Late Models Austin Neely, qualifying time 17.314 and Derick Quade, Mechanicsville, Maryland, qualifying time 17.357;

Wythe Eye Modifieds feature winner Andrew Durham, Jonesville, North Carolina, qualifying time 19.924.

Next week, on June 24, the fireworks comes with GM Performance 602 late models with $2,000 on the line.

As part of kids fun night, there will be clowns, bouncy houses, toys and more.