Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Happy Birthday wishes to: Lawrence Sheffey on May 27, Jeff Dunkley on May 28, Darren Suthers on May 29, Brittany Litton on May 30, Brian Gibson on May 31, Fox Brewer on June 1, Lois Hensley on June 2, Patricia Evans on June 2, Mae Rosenbaum on June 2, Christine Spraker on June 2, Charlene Martin on June 2, McKenzie Sayers on June 2, Chaz Penwright, Jr.

Happy Anniversary wishes to: Nat and Christy Thomas on May 28, Cody and Justin Broyles on May 28, Rick and Sandy Stoneman on June 1.

Deepest sympathy is sent to the David Sheffey family.

My Mom and Sandra Wright lost a dear friend last week when Alpha Holbrook passed away. They were like the Three Musketeers, going to different events and organizations and always enjoying eating out. Alpha will be missed by her family, friends and church family. Prayers for each of them.

If you see a first responder out or know of any, then thank them for all they do for it is EMS Week. A lot of times their job is dangerous, heart breaking but rewarding as well. I want to thank my husband, daughter and nephew and all first responders for all you do.

I hope each of you have a wonderful Memorial Day weekend. Thank all those that serve to keep our Country safe and remember those that died for us and their families.

Youth Sunday was held last week at Rural Retreat United Methodist Church and they did an impressive job. They held the whole service and I am so proud of each and every one of them. Hope they will do this again soon. Bless each of you.

Crockett Chapel United Methodist Church will be having Bible School June 11-15, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

The Annual Jonas Family Reunion on Jonas Town Road in Cripple Creek will be held on Sunday, June 11, at noon. Bring your favorite dish and come and enjoy the day. The kids always love to get in the creek to play.

The bear decided to come back for another visit and I sure hope this is his last one. I don't like the idea that he may be close by when I am outside.

We enjoyed the Mennonite Dinner last Thursday night even though we did get stuck in a traffic jam on Route 11. They fed over 1,000 people and made over $12,000. We also enjoyed the Rural Retreat Fire Departments BBQ meal last Friday night. The food at both events was delicious.

Congratulations to Lucas Brewer on graduating from the police academy and becoming a Wythe County deputy. His brother, Peyton, also a Wythe County deputy, got the honor to pin Lucas' badge on him. Lucas is the son of Holly Pickle, Andy Brewer and step-mother Ann Brewer. Congratulations.

My Mother got a big surprise on Mother's Day. My two brothers surprised her by giving her the toy stove that her mother had a kid. It is made of all metal and has pans to go with it. If you know my Mom, being speechless is not one of her traits, but she was for a little bit and even shed a tear. We had tons of food and had a great time.

There will be a Spaghetti Supper Benefit for Jane Ayers Lundy, on Saturday, June 3, at 5 p.m. while supplies last at the Rural Retreat United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall. The menu will consist of spaghetti, salad, bread, dessert and a drink for a minimum donation for $8 a plate. To-go boxes and gluten sensitive options will be also available. Jane is currently fighting her third battle against breast cancer.

Speedwell Elementary School will host Kindergarten Camp on July 25, 26, and 27, 8:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Lunch and snacks will be provided. There is no cost for the camp. All students will receive a goodie bag of school supplies. Registration deadline is July 15. For more information you can follow them on Facebook or call the school at 276-621-4622 for information or to sign up.

The descendants of W.B. and Edith Littreal will hold their Annual Family Reunion on Sunday, August 6, at the Rural Retreat Community Center. The doors will open at 11 a.m. with lunch served between 12:30 and 1 p.m. Please bring your favorite covered dish, dessert and a cold drink to share. Paper goods, eating utensils and ice will be provided.

Prayer concerns are: we really need some rain, the mass shootings, those with COVID or any illness, the unsaved, those still cleaning up from the storms, Clyde King Sr., Jane Ayers Lundy, David Delp, Michelle Fisher, Tony Sult, Rachel Dix, Aiden Buckingham, Raymond Matney, Rabbit Catron, Steve King, Shirley Bartleson, Robbie Debord, Mildred Semones, Eric Whalen, Greg Hash, Norma Willis, Jackie Peery, all those in the war zones, all first responders, our country, all the homeless, the economy, yourself and your family.

Until next time: Those who served their country, whether by chance or choice, willing to die for the right to be free, they were America's voice. Young soldiers fighting a war, they may not understand, giving their all, then giving more to protect this great land. Sent to places far away, leaving their life behind. Families at home could only pray, hoping fate would be kind. Freedom, the ultimate prize, worth more than silver or gold. Its value we must recognize, its message again be told. American soldiers, heroes everyone, their endeavors making the country proud. Boldly marching into the sun, their voices heard clear and loud. God bless each of you.