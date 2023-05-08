I was passing through Wytheville last week and made an impromptu stop at the Edith Bolling Wilson Birthplace Museum.

I was blown away with the quality of the museum and was so pleased that a town would take it upon themselves to showcase a local citizen. I had never heard of Edith Bolling Wilson until I saw the historical sign and then the sign above the museum entrance.

It was almost closing time when I got to the museum, but the lady on duty went out of her way to make me feel important. She said since I had made the effort to visit, I was going to get the tour. I spent over an hour in the museum watching the movie, reading the exhibits, and learning from the docent about Ms. Wilson's life both in Wytheville and in Washington.

I am a retired teacher with much of my career spent teaching history. I think it's wonderful that Wytheville is recognizing a very important figure in American history.

I really enjoyed my short visit in Wytheville. I've only passed by Wytheville on I-81 on my past trips up this route. This was my first time getting off the Interstate and driving into your town. Your town made such an impression that I do plan to return...and soon.

I just thought you might like to know how a chance meeting can make a difference in a visitor's mind.

Wytheville has a lot going for it.

Thanks,

Mark Levin

Columbus, North Carolina