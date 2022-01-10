Old house charm in the Town of Troutdale! This older 3 bed / 1 bath farmhouse right in the heart of Troutdale is priced to sell and waiting on a new owner to bring it back to life. Home has had some updates to include a heat pump, updated kitchen, updated bath and laundry/mud room. This home is currently rented and would make a great rental property or full time residence. Two bedrooms are the only upstairs rooms which gives this home the benefit of one-floor living. There is a 2 car, detached garage, and two additional outbuildings for tons of storage. One is a root cellar type building and the other is a two story shop building that could house a hobby business or be converted into a rental property. Location is central to both Grayson and Smyth counties with close proximity to Grayson Highlands State Park and national forest entrances. Don't let this one pass by!
3 Bedroom Home in Troutdale - $79,900
