 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Troutdale - $79,900

3 Bedroom Home in Troutdale - $79,900

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Troutdale - $79,900

Old house charm in the Town of Troutdale! This older 3 bed / 1 bath farmhouse right in the heart of Troutdale is priced to sell and waiting on a new owner to bring it back to life. Home has had some updates to include a heat pump, updated kitchen, updated bath and laundry/mud room. This home is currently rented and would make a great rental property or full time residence. Two bedrooms are the only upstairs rooms which gives this home the benefit of one-floor living. There is a 2 car, detached garage, and two additional outbuildings for tons of storage. One is a root cellar type building and the other is a two story shop building that could house a hobby business or be converted into a rental property. Location is central to both Grayson and Smyth counties with close proximity to Grayson Highlands State Park and national forest entrances. Don't let this one pass by!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marion leaders take another look at urban archery as deer management option
Latest Headlines

Marion leaders take another look at urban archery as deer management option

  • Updated

For the past several years, Charlie Hayden hasn’t gotten anything from his vegetable garden. The problem, he told the Marion Town Council during its Dec. 20 meeting ,could be summed up in one word: deer. Hayden presented the council with a petition asking the town to work with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources and create an urban archery season to help control the deer population.
 

Smyth man's1889 shooting death ends in acquittal of accused
Latest Headlines

Smyth man's1889 shooting death ends in acquittal of accused

It began with a charge of murder in late August of 1889 and ended in a courtroom acquittal more than eight months later. The victim was a young man from Seven Mile Ford in Smyth County, a telegraph operator for the Norfolk & Western Railroad Company. His accused killer was the son of a wealthy Bristol merchant. The event that lead to the death and trial? A horse trade apparently gone wrong.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics