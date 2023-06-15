Jettie Wisman Taylor was honored April 30 at First Christian Church for being the longest-attending member. She had joined the church in 1953.
Mike Stephens presented her with a certificate to “acknowledge her years of service.” Among the friends and neighbors were representatives from the Wytheville Fire Department, where Jettie’s husband, Freddy, had served as a volunteer for 48 years. The nursing profession was represented from which Jettie had retired after a career as a nurse assistant. There were members from Eastern Star. Jettie is a Past Matron and she feels privileged to have traveled with these friends around most of the United States and to Ireland.
This large congregation was welcomed by Pastor George Hamm and invited to stay for lunch in the social hall.
Patricia Widener
Wytheville