Wytheville officials gave the go-ahead for town workers to apply for a Kubota Hometown Proud grant and approved a $50,000 match if the money is awarded.

The grant would pay for improvements to the town’s tee ball field. Kubota plans to invest a total of $600,000 in community grants. This is the third year the program has been going. The application period closed on Friday. Five winners will be selected.

The town also voted to close Tazewell Street between Monroe and Main streets on May 5 from 3 to 8 p.m. for a Community Connections Day event sponsored by the Wytheville-Wythe-Bland Chamber of Commerce.

Town officials also waived fees for the Southwest Virginia Legal Aid Society plans to use the Wytheville Community Center parking lot and small meeting room for a “Law Day” event.

The society last year held free law day events in Abingdon, Lebanon, Marion and Tazewell. Those gatherings featured guest speakers, free food for first responders, free legal advice and blood drives.

By consensus the town council waived the fee for the first plot in the community gardens in the 400 block of Cove Road. An additional plot costs $10, with a limit of two plots per gardener.

In other news, the town appointed Keith Jones to a four-year term on the Planning Commission. The appointment expires March 2, 2027.

Jones grew up in Wytheville and attended college in Florida. He then spent around 30 years pastoring and served six years on the North Port, Florida, Planning and Zoning Advisory Board. He moved back to town around four years ago and was looking for a way to be involved in the ongoing revitalization efforts.

Earlier, the town had appointed James Cohen to a three-year term, expiring Dec. 31, 2025, on the Wytheville Recreation Commission.