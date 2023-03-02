Happy Birthday wishes to: Glenthia Fisher on March 4, Adam Linkous on March 4, Bradley Williams on March 4, Kamden Osley on March 6, Angie Pack on March 6, Mellie Meadows on March 7, Helen Bass on March 8, Donnie Widner on March 9, Susan Fisher on March 9, Judy Jones on March 10, Tiny Terry on March 10, Hendricks Busick on March 10.

Happy Anniversary wishes to: Jeff and Stephanie Jonas on March 6, Bo and Debbie Testerman on March 9, Tom and Kathleen Seagle on March 10, Chaz and Autumn Penwright on March 10.

Congratulations to Jacob and Makenzie Wynn on expecting twins in September. Jacob is the son of Scott and Crystal Wynn. God bless each of you and I hope you spoil them rotten.

The First Baptist Church in Speedwell Annual Easter Bash will be on Friday, March 24, at 7 p.m.

One day last week when it was so warm, I was sitting in the living room and I heard the furnace coming on and I thought why is the furnace coming on, it is way too warm for that. Well, it wasn't the heat; it was the air conditioner. I have seen so many Easter flowers in bloom, trees starting to bloom and I sure hope we don't have a real cold spell to kill them. Maybe since it is so close to spring that won't happen.

Rural Retreat High School Athletic Boosters presents Fan Appreciation Night on March 8, 6-8 p.m. and this is for adults only. This will be held at the Rural Retreat Depot and food and drinks will be provided. The winning ticket for the beef raffle will be drawn and there will also be door prizes.

My mom taught me foresight, "Make sure you wear clean underwear in case you're in an accident." My mom taught me irony, "keep crying and I'll give you something to cry about."

Basic Hunter Education Workshop will be held on March 11, 2-9 p.m. at the Rural Retreat Community Center. This will be a free class and you may contact James Buchanan at 540-620-6564 for more information.

They say you learn something new all the time and I guess you do. I was at Wythe Produce and they had an apple that was a lemonade apple. I have never in my life ever heard of that and I asked the lady at the cash register if she had and she said not. It was small and yellow and I guess I should have bought one to try it but I didn't.

Prayer concerns are: the devastation in Turkey, the unsaved, Madyson Callahan, Tony Sult, Sue Denny, Kameron Holston, Mary Ann Williams, Rachel Dix, Aiden Buckingham, Raymond Matney, Rabbit Catron, Greg Hash, Jane Ayers Hudgins, Steve King, Dewey Clemons, Jr., Bill Cooper, Beci McCobin, Frank Reasor, Shirley Bartleson, those having harsh weather, the people in Ukraine, all those who lost a loved one, for a mild rest of winter, all first responders, our military personnel, our country, you and your family.

Until next time: May you always have a sunbeam to warm you, good luck to charm you, and a sheltering angel so nothing can harm you, laughter to cheer you, faithful friends near you, and whenever you pray, heaven to hear you. May your joys be deep and many, may your heart be light and glad, may you have the best St. Patrick's Day that you have ever had. God bless each of you and have a wonderful week.