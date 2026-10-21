Halloweekend in Marion: The Lincoln Theatre to host magic show, Battle of The Bands Oct 21, 2026 6 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Lincoln Theatre will host Eddie Armbrister’s World of Wonder: Magic & Illusion Show on Friday, Oct. 30, at 7:30 p.m., and Battle of the Bands: A Halloween Showdown on Saturday, Oct. 31, at 7 p.m.kAmkDEC@?8mw2==@H66? |28:4 $9@Hk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm|2DE6C |28:4:2? 2?5 x==FD:@?:DE t55:6 pC>3C:DE6C 92D 2? 6IE6?D:G6 324<8C@F?5 :? >28:4] xE 2== 3682? 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Related to this story Most Popular Answering the call: Disabled Smyth veteran and family get new home after Helene's destruction Wednesday morning, Steven and Janet Stanley accepted the key to their new house in Marion. That key opens far more than a door. It unlocks lif… Crunch Time: Local farms help Smyth schools celebrate Farm to School program Last Friday, students and staff were treated to hamburgers made with local beef as two farms helped Smyth County celebrate Farm to School Week. Loved ones of people lost to addiction urged to take part in Remembering Our Neighbors Lives have been lost throughout Smyth County to substance use disorder. 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