Bears score three top-10s at MED cross country meet

Auburn’s boys and George Wythe’s girls repeated as MED team champions at the 2022 district cross country championships held last Tuesday at Blacksburg High School. It was the third consecutive season that the Eagles and Maroons claimed the team titles.

For the individual championships of the 5k races, Auburn’s Andrew Tickle was the boys’ winner as he crossed the line at 18:14. Fellow Eagle Kasey Rosenbaum was the girls’ champion with a run of 22:18.

Only three teams in each division had enough runners to compete for the team championships. With 35 points, Auburn was six points up on second-place George Wythe in the boys’ race. Galax was third at 46. For the girls, George Wythe won with 24 points followed by Grayson County and Galax, both with 50 points.

Individually for the boys, George Wythe’s Brett Buchanan placed second with a run of 18:52. Bland County’s Tyler Boone was third at 19:27 with Auburn’s Ethan Rosenbaum fourth at 19:31. Galax’s Caleb Mitchell was fifth at 19:39.

Bland County also had Kary Romano and Jacob Myers in the race with Romano placing sixth at 20:27 and Myers at 25th with a run of 24:06.

Following Rosenbaum to the stripe in the girls’ race was Grayson County’s Dystyne Rutherford in second at 22:25. A quartet of Maroons followed as Camryn Hardin was third at 22:50 with Kaleigh Temple fourth at 23:10, Carrie Sage-Dalton fifth at 23:23, and Kara Temple sixth at 23:27.

The top-six in each of the events were named to the All-MED cross country first team. Those that placed in spots seven through 12 were named second team and included Bland County’s Chessie Tindall, who finished ninth at 24:03.

All participants in the MED meet advanced to today’s Region 1C meet, also being held at Blacksburg. Runners from the Pioneer District will also be competing.

BOYS VARSITY INDIVIDUAL TIMES (top-12)

Andrew Tickle (A) 18:14, Brett Buchanan (GW) 18:52, Tyler Boone (BC) 19:27, Ethan Rosenbaum (A) 19:31, Caleb Mitchell (Gx) 19:39, Kary Romano (BC) 20:27, Connor Martin (GW) 20:29, Noah Buckwalter (A) 20:37. Sergio Rodriquez (GC) 20:39, Oscar Montgomery (GW) 20:40, Walter Whitman (Gx) 21:00, Caleb Whitman (Gx) 21:17.

GIRLS VARSITY INDIVIDUAL TIMES (top-12)

Kasey Rosenbaum (A) 22:18, Dystyne Rutherford (GC) 22:25, Camryn Hardin (GW) 22:50, Kaleigh Temple (GW) 23:10, Carrie Sage-Dalton (GW) 23:23, Kara temple (GW) 23:27, Sara Hale (GC) 23:38, Dianna White (Gx) 23:48, Chessie Tindall (BC) 24:03, Nallely Rosales (Gx) 25:05, Stephanie Ramirez (Gx) 25:34, Sophia McCroskey (GW) 25:40.

Auburn holds serve on home floor

Avery Zuckerwar recorded a double-double of 12 digs and 10 kills with teammate Madeline Lavergne coming away with 18 kills and eight digs while leading homestanding Auburn to a 25-16, 25-12, 25-21 sweep over Bland County in the MED volleyball semifinals on Oct. 24 in Riner.

Auburn (15-6) also got contributions of Gretchen Surface with nine kills, Briel Underwood with 16 digs, Stacy Lewis with eight digs and five aces, and Madison Ketterer with 33 assists in the win.

Bland County (16-6) defeated the Eagles back in the season opener, breaking a 74-game winning streak by the three-time defending Class 1 champions, but Auburn won the second regular season meeting and this one as well.

With the win, Auburn advanced to the title game last Wednesday to face top-seeded Giles, a 25-17, 25-16, 25-16 winner over Grayson County. Bland County and Grayson County clashed at George Wythe High School in the third-place game.

“Tonight was tough,” Bland County’s Hunter Romano stated after the game. “Auburn came out swinging hard and we were a little shell-shocked. After a successful season, everyone starts to feel the pressure and I think that got us a little bit tonight. Auburn was fast and hitting their spots with ease.

The teams started back and forth in the first set before Auburn claimed the win 25-16. The momentum of the Eagles continued into the second set that was also won by Auburn 25-12. The Bears became competitive in the third set but had just too big of a mountain to climb to get back in the game.

“Our serve receive was not great,” Romano added. “We’ve done well lately making good passes off of serves to get our offense going. It was shaky tonight and we needed a lot of scrappy plays just to get the ball back over the net.”

Statistical leaders for Bland County were Ashlyn Clemons with 16 digs and Chloe Dillow with eight digs and six assists. McKenzie Tindall chimed in with six digs and four kills.

Last Wednesday, the Giles claimed the MED championship as it improved to 19-3 with a 23-25, 25-27, 25-21, 25-23, 15-10. The Spartans went down 0-2 in sets to the Eagles (15-7) before rallying the final three sets.

Fort Giles, Sophie Taylor led the way with 32 kills and four blocks. Macy Steele added 22 digs and 11 kills with Natalie Buracker having six kills and five blocks.

Also last Wednesday, Bland County snared a hotly-contested 25-23, 25-23, 25-23 win over Grayson County in the MED third-place game staged at George Wythe High School. The win improved the Bears to 17-6 and sent them to region where they faced Eastern Montgomery in Elliston this past Monday.

With yet another double-double, Chloe Dillow led the way for the Bears with 27 assists and 13 digs. Ashlyn Clemons had 17 digs with Tinley Worley collecting 10 kills and Jayla Morgan nine digs.

“Our serve receive really picked it up and we were able to generate a lot of offense,” Romano stated. “Grayson County is a scrappy team. We lost a set to them at their place and then we went five sets with them at our place. So to get out of here 3-0 should be a huge confidence boots for our girls.”

McKenzie Tindall had 12 digs and six kills for the Bears drawing praise from Romano for the Bears’ senior. She also had two service aces.

“She had a solid outing,” Romano stated. “We both came on this team together in 2019, my first year and her freshman season. She’s the first player in my years of coaching that I have seen through a program from start to finish. Her role as a competitor and leader has been very vital to our success this season.”

Bears upend Pioneers 32-25

McKenna Hollis scored six of her 10 points in the third period as Bland County overturned a 12-10 Fort Chiswell lead at halftime and went on to claim a 32-25 win over the Pioneers in the middle school hoops season opener last Thursday in Rocky Gap.

The Bears, who ended up outscoring the Pioneers 22-13 in the second half, also got eight points from Madilyn Boone. Lily Goforth led the Pioneers with seven points.

Fort Chiswell rolls to 63-40 win over Bland County

Owen Jackson sizzled the nets for 24 points and Jeremiah Sayles added 13 as Fort Chiswell rolled past Bland County 63-40 in the boys’ hoops middle school opener. Jackson scored 10 of his points in the opening period as the Pioneers surged in front 18-10 and were never headed, holding a 34-20 edge at halftime.

Aiden French rounded out the Pioneers’ trio of double figure scorers with 12 points. For the Bears, Matthew Irwin led the way with 15 points while Alex Peters added eight markers.