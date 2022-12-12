Landau Eugene Murphy to perform in Bluefield, W.Va.

The Bluefield Arts and Revitalization Corporation and Community Connections present Landau Eugene Murphy’s Home for the Holidays concert on Monday, December 19th at7 PM at The Granada Theater. Tickets are $25 and available at bluefieldgranada.com .

Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. first burst onto the national conscience as the Sinatra-and-Soul singing season six winner of NBC TV’s “America’s Got Talent” with his incredible voice, undeniable charisma and unparalleled showmanship. And a decade later, he’s still going strong.

Landau will croon his way through an all-new show filled with Christmas classics and fan favorites from the Great American Songbook. And, for the first time ever, Landau’s special guest for the holiday tour will be a non-musical variety act. “The Cline Twins’, the young Canadian brothers from the 2022 America’s Got Talent season will bring their amazing hockey stick dynamics to dazzle Mountain State audiences. “Landau’s Home For The Holidays” tour attendees are encouraged to bring a new, not-wrapped toy to the show of their choice for Landau’s “Kids Joy Toy Drive” and receive a digital copy of his “Christmas Made For Two” full-length Christmas album.