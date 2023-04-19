The care and support that Smyth County’s Animal Control staff members give to animals and their caretakers was on the minds of members of the board of supervisors last week as they adopted a resolution in honor of Animal Care and Control Appreciation Week.

Noting their work, Supervisor Courtney Widener observed, “It’s a job I couldn’t do” as he thanked the group for their service.

Supervisors’ Chair Charlie Atkins noted that the county is home to many animals and that he hates to see any of them mistreated.

He called the staff a “great group who provides good care.”

That sentiment was echoed by other county leaders.

Chris Bennett, animal control’s chief, lauded his staff and said they all try to provide the best service they can.

The adopted resolution said, in part, “Animal care and control professionals dedicate their lives to the health and safety of at-risk and helpless animals; and… work to rescue and protect animals from injury, disease, abuse, and starvation.”