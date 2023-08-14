The Monthly Rodeo Series for Billingsway Arena in Crockett will resume this coming weekend, August 18-19, with events Friday night at 7 and Saturday night at 6.

Competition will include mutton busting, roping, chute dogging, steer riding, pole bending, the always-popular barrel racing and more.

More than 70 different youth and adult riders have competed at Billingsway this year.

Admission to the rodeo will be $10 per person or free for 12-under. Concessions will be available and there is ample parking. Gates will open to the public one hour prior to the rodeo each night.

Billingsway Arena is located at 670 Cinnamon Run (SR 652) approximately seven miles north of Speedwell off VA21.

Among the riders that will compete this weekend is Kylie Billings, who is coming off an excellent showing August 4-6 at the International Barrel Racing Association State Finals in Canvas, West Virginia.

In her first year as an IBRA rider, Kylie has done very well and risen in the state standings. Competing in the Finals in several youth and open events with both her horses, Montana and Arizona, Kylie took home a division first place as well as a second in open poles, a second in youth barrels, and captured two other second-place finishes and two thirds.

It was the toughest competition she has faced to date.

~ Upcoming Events ~

August 18-19 – Billingsway Arena Monthly Rodeo Series.

August 19 – Carroll County Cowboy Challenge & Ranch Show, Fairgrounds, Hillsville.

August 19-20 – Family Rodeo Time, Sparta.

August 20 – Carroll County Ag Fair Horse Show, Fairgrounds, Hillsville, 10 a.m.

August 26 – Barrels event, JM Stables, Wytheville.

August 27 – Precious Valley Farms Series, Elliston.