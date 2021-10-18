4 Bedroom Home in North Tazewell - $299,000

WOW!!!!!!! This gorgeous 4 bedroom 2 and 1/2 bath contemporary home boosts plenty of space as well as privacy. There is a formal living room that could also be used as a formal dining room. A large kitchen with an abundance of cabinet space as well as an eat in area. The living room boosts a wood burning fire place. The large master bedroom has an attached master bath has his and hers walk in closets. Through out the home are beautiful hard wood floors, the bedrooms all have newer carpet and the basement is unfinished with unlimited potential.. The home also has 2 Geo Thermal Heat pumps and a wood burning stove in the basement. The back deck of the home allows for entertaining guest or enjoying a quiet evening alone. If you want to be close to town but also have privacy this is the home for you. The property also boost a three stall barn and would be perfect for a mini farm. This beautiful home will be gone quickly, call today to schedule your showing.