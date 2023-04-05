The Virginia Museum of History & Culture (VMHC) will present two lectures that will be livestreamed.

On April 6 at 12 p.m., individuals may join best-selling author David O. Stewart for a lecture on his book, The Burning Land: When the Family Goes to war, and the War Comes home. For Stewart writing a Civil War novel inspired by an ancestor’s long and tragic service in the Twentieth Maine Infantry meant considering how war changes soldiers, those closest to them, and communities. Individuals may watch live on YouTube or Facebook

On April 27 at noon, individuals may join on Facebook or YouTube for Confessions of a Southern Church.

When a young man enamored with Confederate iconography murdered worshipers at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston in 2015, the rector at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Richmond called his congregation to examine its own racial history and former identity as the “Church of the Confederacy.” St. Paul’s, in downtown Richmond, had been the home to wealthy and influential Virginians, and during the Civil War had hosted Confederate leaders, including Robert E. Lee and Jefferson Davis. Historian, museum curator, and member of St. Paul’s, Christopher Graham will discuss his book Faith, Race, and the Lost Cause: Confessions of a Southern Church.

Signed copies of the book will be available at ShopVirginiaHistory.org.