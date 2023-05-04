Pastor Aubrey Whitlow’s message to us at Mt. Mitchell Church on Sunday, April 30, was from John 10:10 reminding us that Jesus is the “Good Shepherd” who willingly laid down his life for us, his sheep. When we put our trust in Jesus, he keeps us safe from harm. It doesn’t mean that our earthly lives will be without troubles, but our spiritual lives will be saved for all eternity. Our earthly lives can be full of peace and joy knowing we have our Good Shepherd watching over us. With all the turmoil and disasters that have been happening, we can use all the love and comfort we can get! Praise be to the Father, Son and Holy Spirit!

Bible study continues each Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. in the basement of Mt. Mitchell Church. Everyone is welcome.

Happy birthday to Montana Heldreth on May 11.

Our prayer concerns are Phil and Mildred Green, Russell Rogers, Cason Gravley, Sherry Tate, Deedy Hurst, Carson Frye, Phyllis Suthers, David Safewright, David Hedrick, Debbie H. Burress, Burley and Virginia Thomas; Amy, C.W., Robert and Pam Burnett; Luke Simmerman; Nancy Hall; Dollie Monroe; Grace Davis; Colleen Dunford; Shirley Ashley; Linda Porter, Jody Cantrell; Judy Rorrer; Mary Johnson; Edna Frye; Adrain Kearns; James and Beth Hurst; Jean Hurst; Janie Bralley; Wanda Umberger; Tyler Arney; Rachel Selfe; Richard and Karen Mize; Jeanie Burcham; John Goins; Kathy Arnold; Michelle Fisher; Phyllis Viars; A.R. Frye; Joyce Layne, Alfred and Diane Stephens, Ted Anders; Laura Brewer; Larry Watson; Larry Martin; Marveen Brooks; Randy Umberger; Dick Boyd; Jeff Dean; Richard Goins; Richard Lambert; Jean Hurst; Andy Burcham; Donnie Hedrick; our country and its leaders; our military personnel and their families; first responders; health care workers; all disaster victims and world peace.

Wednesday, May 10, is senior adult day at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church at 10:30 a.m. All senior adults are welcome to come and enjoy the morning of devotions, bingo and lunch. Also lots of good fellowship.

I thought I could put away my winter coat, but it sure felt good when I went out the last few days. The wind has been ferocious! Hopefully next week will feel more like May.

I’ve been running “dust bunnies’ out of my house and washing windows and curtains. It feels a lot fresher now.

Have a great week and count your blessings.