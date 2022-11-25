Marion Farmers Market yields record revenues

The sale of a single pack of chicken led to new growth for a small Chilhowie farm.

Robin Miller of B&R Farms recounted the story Saturday morning as she served a steady stream of customers at Marion’s Thanksgiving Farmers Market. The customers were seeking B&R’s beef, pork, chicken and lamb that is pasture raised without antibiotics or growth hormones.

Miller and her husband started the farm about six years ago.

Leslie Vanover, the farmers’ market manager, urged them repeatedly to try selling at the market. One day about four years ago, as Vanover bought that pack of chicken, she convinced them.

“We thank her,” said Miller. “We have grown so much.”

B&R has grown enough that two years ago, Miller said, they were able to buy more land and expand their operation.

She credited Vanover, noting the manager’s work to advertise the market. She also taught Miller social media strategies for promotion. “She’s so helpful,” Miller said.

While B&R sells at other markets, Miller said, Marion’s is the only one that provides such support.

Tony and Brianne McCormick of Crowe Hollow Homestead are wrapping up their first year as market vendors.

Saturday, Tony declared, “We’ll be back next year.”

The McCormicks hosted a coloring contest through the market at Halloween and were encouraged to do another one for Christmas for children ages 1 to 10. The coloring sheets with rules may be picked up and returned at the market. Tony noted that Smyth County Public Library and other market vendors have pitched in by contributing prizes.

Joyce and Tom Hawthorne have been selling their Southfork Greenhouse products through the market since it began.

She too attributes much of the market’s growth to Vanover’s management. She especially noted the manager’s attitude and friendliness.

As she looked around at Saturday’s crowd, Joyce acknowledged that after this season she and Tom won’t be returning. After operating their business for 40 years, they’re retiring. At one time, she noted their operation included four greenhouses.

“I will miss everybody,” she said. “We’ve met so many wonderful people.”

Joyce noted Marion Mayor David Helms’ regular presence at the market. “He talks to all of us [vendors] and that means a lot,” she said.

Moments after Joyce spoke of the mayor he pulled into a nearby parking space and before he even made it under the market’s awning, he was greeting customers and vendors by name.

Saturday, Helms acknowledged that he was initially opposed to the idea of a farmers market. This is a rural area, he explained, “Everyone gives away produce.”

Helms doesn’t hesitate to say that he was wrong. Saturday, he described the venue as flourishing.

Ken Heath, Marion’s community and economic development director, concurs.

In an email to the News & Messenger, he wrote that Vanover “has grown the market to not only be an additional attraction for the community and a social gathering spot, but also a significant part of our local economy with a record $61,500 in revenues this year.”

That figure was only for the market’s 26-week regular season from May 7 through Oct. 29.

A breakdown of those weeks shows that on Aug. 7, during the height of the growing season, sales totaled $3,708 for that one day.

The market is now developing a year-round presence.

Saturday marked the fourth year that it has hosted a Thanksgiving Market. The first year only four vendors showed up. This year, Vanover celebrated that the market was full with 18 vendors.

Christmas markets will also be held on Nov. 29 and Dec. 3, 10, and 17 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. During those markets, folks can sign up for a chance to win one of five $100 gift certificates.

Then, winter markets start in January and take place on the second Saturday through April.

Speaking of the year-round presence, Vanover said, the market is responding to demand. “The community wants us to be here.”

Plans are already in the works for those markets and the regular season that begins in May. Each year, Vanover said, she strives for the market to improve.

Despite Saturday’s cold, tempered somewhat by heaters, customers were already streaming in early.

Vanover also greeted many by name. Southwest Virginia’s first certified market manager, she first learned as a vendor. The Atkins native and Camp resident started selling her own wares through the market nine years ago.

At the time, Vanover said, she was a housewife who invested in chickens and wanted to sell their eggs. The relationship blossomed from there. “I fell in love with the market, the atmosphere, and meeting people,” she said.

Her love for the market was obvious, she said, and when the manager position opened, the town approached her.

Vanover gives significant credit to the vendors. “We’re a market family,” she said who create a joyful and happy atmosphere.

Today, she said, the market is a “place you come and meet a friend.”

Saturday, Vanover reiterated the line that is part of her email signature: “We might be a small market but we are a mighty market!”