Hello from Austinville. It is beautiful outside as I write this morning. The sun is shining, and it is officially spring. Neighbors are cleaning up debris from winter storms and getting ready for planting season in May.

Let me give you a great way to grow Tommy Toe tomatoes. Get the largest hanging basket you can find and plant two plants in it. Then hang it from your porch or any sunny place and watch them grow. You will get lots of ooh's and ahh's from your neighbors.

The PHC Women's Ministry has started a visitation program for those who are grieving the loss of a loved one or have just returned home from the hospital. We visited Dorothy Freeman whose husband passed away and we took her a basket of love gifts. Call me if you have news.

Senior citizens enjoyed their meeting and had a tasty meal as always. A meal was taken to several in the community. Everyone loves to hear Ray Houchins's devotions. Two of our members have been experiencing health issues and are unable to attend on a regular basis (Betty Moorehead and Thelma Lindamood). Please keep them in your prayers.

The fishing boats are showing up on the river now and soon the hikers will be visiting the New River Trail. Summer is right around the corner.

Easter Celebration is one of the most celebrated days for Christians. Maundy Thursday evening services are held commemorating the death and burial of Jesus Christ while others celebrate his resurrection with sunrise services. He conquered death, hell and the grave when he arose on the third day. He is alive.

Happy birthday to Stacie Blair, David Coulson, June Eversole, Kyia Hodge, Tommie Sheffey, Richard Archer, Brysen Stoots, Brenda Hric, Opal Jacksion and Katherine Spry who all have birthdays in April. Happy Anniversary to my husband, Edwin, as we celebrate our 17th wedding anniversary.

The Max Meadows Choir performed a wonderful concert on Saturday, April 8, at the the United Methodist Church. It was a wonderful time.

Please remember the family of Donald Jones who passed away recently. Also remember in prayer those who have been sick -- Mary Crockett, Patsy Ramsey, Charles Jackson, Kensley Barnett, Janet Cassell, Jackie Bowers and Brenda Hric.

In closing I would like to leave you with this promise. The Lord is my Sheppard-that's relationship, I shall not want- that's supply. He maketh me to lay down in green pastures-that's rest. He leadeth me besides still waters- that's refreshment. He restoreth my soul-that's healing. He leadeth me in the paths of righteousness- that's guidance, for his namesake- that's purpose. Tho I walk thru the shadow of the valley of death-that's growth thru testing, I will fear no evil-that's protection. For tho art with me-that's faithfulness, Thy rod and thy staff they comfort me-that's discipline. He preparest a table before me in the presence of mine enemies-that's hope,Thy anointest my head with oil-that's consecration.My cup runneth over- that's abundance. Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life-that's blessing, and I will dwell in the house of the Lord-that's security, forever and ever- that's eternity.

Talk to you in May.