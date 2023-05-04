Baseball

Pioneers whip PH

Nathan Phillips and Zach Hertig combined to go 6-for-8 with four doubles and seven RBIs as the Lebanon Pioneers pounded Patrick Henry for an 18-1 victory.

Eli Breeding added three hits, while Dagan Barton tallied three RBIs. Jacob Crabtree and Seth Buchanan supplied two hits apiece.

Lebanon scored 10 runs in the first inning and has beaten PH twice this season by a combined count of 30-1.

Barton and Breeding combined to pitch a one-hitter with 11 strikeouts.

Hamilton Addair had Patrick Henry’s only hit, while Connor Kausch scored the lone run.

Softball

Tigers pound Panthers

Kiley Ray had three hits and Gracie Shelton pitched a two-hitter as Honaker handled Northwood in five innings for a 12-1 victory.

Madalyn Dye also had three hitst, while Josie McGlothlin (2-for-3, two doubles, two RBIs), Riley Hart (2-for-4, two runs) also played well.

Lebanon shuts out Rebels

Morgan Varney had two hits and Erin Rasnake pitched a shutout as the Pioneers posted an 8-0 road win over the Rebels.

Patrick Henry received two hits apiece from Sophia Wright and Abbey Widener.