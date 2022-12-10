See a need in the Church? Become part of the remedy

I am going to backtrack a little today and re-examine how the Church has grown to the millions who now worship Jehovah God and have received salvation through the sacrifice of his son, Jesus, who is the Christ.

Probably the most well-known scripture that gives evidence to a great number of people being saved at one time is found in Acts 2:41. Then they that gladly received his word were baptized: and the same day there were added unto them about three thousand souls.

Many of us look with envy at this passage and would love to be able to have this in our resume. We need to stop and look at the scripture and see how this happened — not just here but at all the great gatherings that came to hear Jesus preach.

With Jesus it was simply doing the impossible. With the power of God upon and in him, he was able to do so many miracles that just a small portion of them are actually recorded. When he first started, the crowds were small but with each miracle his fame grew and so did his crowds.

When Jesus sent out his disciples to tell His story, he sent them with authority to do the same kind of miracles. (That same promise is ours today.) When they returned, their excitement was centered on the miracles they saw in their ministry and the power they had over demon spirits. Jesus took this moment to remind them that the miracles were secondary to the saving of souls. The souls were the goal, and the miracles were tools to get people to come so that they might hear the word. This training would be of significant value when they would go into all the known world and establish churches, after Jesus returned to heaven.

Is there anything greater than the miracles? Yes! It is the Word. On the day of Pentecost, 3,000 people who were drawn to the specific place where Peter was to preach the Word, got saved.

There is plenty of the Word being preached in this hour, but the number of reported miracles or mighty works has faded into the background. Numbers are decreasing, several of the smaller churches are closing, and I believe it is because there needs to be more involvement of the Holy Spirit that uses the gifts of God in the Church as he sees the need. The need has never been greater than today for the works of the Spirit to fill our churches once again until something is going on that brings the crowds. Not only will they come but they will come with questions and that is when we can give them the answers they need from the Word.

Instead of giving great productions, more games and activities, or giving ear plugs at the door, we need to get back to true worship and seek the Lord for guidance and truth. Genuine worship will not invoke Gods presence but will receive God’s presence. He already desires to be in our midst, with his power and glory. The most important thing that can happen in our churches this week is to stop doing things our way and once again seek the Holy Spirit’s involvement in our services. (God inhabits our praises.)

If you are snubbing your nose at the thought of such a church service where people are emotionally involved with their Heavenly Father and allow the Holy Spirit to move in miraculous ways. Then you are a part of the problem that is facing the Church today.

Salvation is not about religion, it is about relationship. The way that God fellowships with the church is through our worship and with His involvement by means of the Holy Spirit. If you are not feeling something in Church, you have religion. If you can sense the very presence of God in your being, way down in your soul, then you have found relationship.

Now, quickly, let’s examine ourselves. If we sit around complaining about the service, then we are a part of the problem and not the solution. If all you do for enjoyment is spread gossip in the Church, you are a cancer and need deliverance or removal. We need to be people of faith and faithful action. If we see a need, then we need to become part of the remedy. Help your Church to heal and get back on track.

Church is a serious commitment. Not only is our eternal existence dependent on how we handle ourselves, but it will also affect those around us.