Tucked in the mountains of Grayson County, this fixer upper has great potential! Enjoy the small town community of Troutdale with lots of outdoor activities nearby. Located just 2 miles from the APPALACHIAN TRAIL and just a few minutes from GRAYSON HIGHLANDS STATE PARK with camping, hiking trails, horse trails, and the famous wild horses. This home was built in 1900 and has been owned by the same family since 1912. The current owner was even born in the east bedroom of the house in the 1930's. With a little love and TLC, this home will be ready for more families to enjoy for decades to come. Property comes FULLY FURNISHED (piano, cedar chests, antique furniture, personal items, etc). House has original hardwood floors and woodwork throughout. New metal roof was installed about five years ago.
4 Bedroom Home in Troutdale - $84,900
