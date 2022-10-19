 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rorrer among Radford research presenters

Brittiany Rorrer of Barren Springs is among the student Research Fellows who presented at Radford University's 10th Annual Summer Research Celebration on Wednesday, Oct. 12, in Kyle Hall, Room 340.

Rorrer presented in the Interdisciplinary Poster Session II about their summer research project, "Research Study on the Development of 3D Graphics and Environments for Virtual Reality Starting From the Traditional and Digital 2D Illustration Process".

Last summer, 24 student-faculty collaborative projects were funded through the Summer Undergraduate Research Fellowship (SURF) program. More information is available through the Office of Undergraduate Research and Scholarship (OURS) at ours@radford.edu.

