Celebrating the first Extension agent

One hundred-eight years ago, Congress passed the Smith Lever Act, the federal legislation that established the Cooperative Extension Service in the United States. The Smith Lever Act ordered that every Land-grant University receiving federal funds through the United States Department of Agriculture organize a system of demonstrators (later becoming agents) who would disperse to the counties of each state and share research data with taxpaying citizens.

Upon signing the bill into law on May 14, 1914, President Woodrow Wilson called the Smith Level Act “one of the most significant and far-reaching measures for the education of adults ever adopted by any government.” Up until Smith-Lever’s passage, Extension had gone through several iterations.

The Morrill Act of 1862 established the Land-Grant college system, tasking each state with establishing a school devoted to agriculture and mechanical arts. Justin Morrill, senator from Vermont, had been an advocate of the land grant system since the early 1850s. The tipping point was the tremendous loss of life during the Civil War and the fact that many acres of our nation’s farmland were used for battlefields. Starvation equals motivation.

Later in 1887, The Hatch Act established the state research farm. William H. Hatch of Missouri fought for farmlands to be set aside as learning classrooms where new production ideas could be tried and the results could be seen and shared firsthand with the growers around the state.

While the system worked for many, having a static research plot in one location limited the number of producers who could benefit. Several concepts were experimented with including putting together trains and wagon trains to bring the research data to town.

Around the turn of the century, Seaman A. Knapp began one-on-one work with farmers in eastern Texas. The cash crop of the region was cotton and the boll weevil was wreaking havoc on both crops and the producers who counted on the cotton for a living.

Knapp recruited a young volunteer in Terrell, Texas, by the name of Walter C. Porter. With Seaman’s guidance, Walter incorporated crop rotations, planting legumes to fix soil nitrogen and the use of commercial fertilizers to increase soil fertility on 70 acres of his father’s farm.

Local farmers and businesses had collected $1,000 to cover Walter’s lost production during the trials. That sum would be equal to over $25,000 in today’s money, but the money was not needed. The first year, Walter saw an increase of $700 in sales, over $17,600 in today’s money.

By 1904, Texas was designating over $250,000 per year for improvements in cotton production practices! That is the equivalent of $6.3 million today. People saw that their investment in Extension work was playing dividends.

The Extension spirit goes back much further however. As a young agent, one of my most treasured mementos from my first National Agents Meeting was my Squanto feather pin. It represented and paid homage to a great human being, Squanto (also known as Tisquantum). Squanto was a member of the Patuxent nation was captured by early European explorers and spent a good deal of his early years in Spain and England where he became fluent in English.

Using his knowledge of the New World and his command of the English language, Squanto returned to America only to find that most of his tribesmen and family had succumb to a small pox outbreak years earlier. Squanto eventually journeyed to Plymouth, Massachusetts, and acted as an emissary between the newly established pilgrim colony and the local native populations, consisting mostly of the Wampanoag and Massachusetts tribes.

Squanto was credited with assisting the pilgrims survive by sharing the agrarian knowledge and skills used by Native Americans. A great example was Squanto’s work in helping the colonists learn soil amendment practices using fish as fertilizer for their corn crop. Nearly 400 years later, while the process has become more sophisticated over time, the results are the same. Knowledge extended to those in search of solutions yields a bounty of both food and fellowship.

No one person can be all things to all people, but it has been my privilege to follow in Squanto’s footsteps, helping my fellow man with their day to day needs, especially in the farming arena. I am thankful for my colleagues with whom I partner to have programs like the Virginia Quality Assured beef program.

Like Knapp’s work in the 1900s, the VQA is returning millions to the farmers who participate. The program also serves as a driver for cattle prices for those who are not consigning calves as well. A high tide does indeed raise all ships.

I give thanks for the honor of serving Smyth County as your Agriculture and Natural Resources (ANR) Agent. It is a great pleasure and vocation that blesses me daily.

