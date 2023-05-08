A new book is providing a look into the life of Edith Bolling Wilson, the Wytheville native who went on to become the nation’s influential First Lady during the presidency of Woodrow Wilson.

“Untold Power: The Fascinating Rise and Complex Legacy of First Lady Edith Wilson” was published last month, by Rebecca Boggs Roberts. Born in the upstairs residence of the commercial building that now houses the Edith Bolling Wilson Birthplace Museum at 145 East Main Street, Edith Bolling went on to become a twice-wed globe-trotting independent woman.

It is perhaps no surprise that the author would have an interest in a woman like Edith Bolling Wilson. Rebecca Roberts’ mother was Washington journalist Cokie Roberts. Her grandmother was Lindy Boggs, the first woman elected to Congress from Louisiana. Today, Rebecca Roberts works for the Library of Congress and writes histories of women in Washington.

The book does not hold back from showing Edith Bolling Wilson as more than a demure and submissive First Lady. In fact, after President Wilson’s stroke in 1919, Mrs. Wilson did what was necessary to keep the country running while her husband recovered. For better or worse, that meant at times hiding the status of the president’s affliction from the media and Congress and, at times, from Woodrow himself. This was uncharted territory as the 25th Amendment, which lays out the transition of power if a President is unfit or unable to serve, would not be completely ratified until 1967.

Before becoming First Lady, Edith was the first woman in Washington, D.C., to own and drive an electric car and was an entrepreneur owning Galt & Bros. Jewelers. She would change the role of First Lady from simply as hostess to becoming involved in governmental affairs. She was the first First Lady to stand with the president when he accepted the oath of office, and the first to travel abroad with a president as she became Woodrow’s confidante and later his helpmate decoding war messages. She was the First Honorary President of Girl Scouts, setting a precedent for future First Ladies.

Rebecca Roberts has said Edith Wilson’s story had not ever been fully told, mostly focusing on the eight years she was married to Woodrow. “But if you take a tenth of someone’s life, you’re never going to get a three-dimensional character,” she told The Washington Times. “She was a real, full woman in all of her contradictions and complications. And the more I learned about her life before she married the President, it was clear that anyone who was surprised at what she did after his stroke was not paying attention.”

The book is available for purchase at the Edith Bolling Wilson Birthplace Museum located at 145 E. Main Street.

In partnership with the Wythe-Grayson Regional Library, a special book signing by Author Rebecca Roberts will be held at the Bolling Wilson Hotel on Sunday, May 21, at 3 p.m., along with a Ponnie’s Boutique & Gift Fashion Show. Seating is limited. Call 276-223-3484 or visit www.edithbollingwilson.org to reserve your seat.