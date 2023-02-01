Community Calendar

CLASSES AND WORKSHOPS

FREE WEBINAR ON HOUSING RIGHTS. An upcoming free webinar will focus on the right to housing and Virginia tenant rights and responsibilities. Hosted by the Southwest Virginia Legal Aid Society (SVLAS), the webinar will address Virginia and federal laws that assist landlords, tenants, and homeowners with issues surrounding housing access. Set for Feb. 9 at 10 a.m., individuals must register at www.svlas.org/virginiatenants.com or go to the society’s website, www.svlas.org, and navigate to News & Events. The session will be presented by Daniel Rezai and Kristi Murray, SVLAS staff attorneys. Anyone who needs assistance with registering or would like more information may contact Gary Cody at gcody@svlas.org or 276-783-8300 Ext. 2011.

BECOME A MASTER GARDENER. The Wythe-Bland Region Master Gardener Association is currently holding a class for trainees to learn to become Virginia Volunteer Master Gardeners at Wytheville Community College. Each year’s class runs from approximately Sept. 13 to its graduation around May 2. The classes consist of the training program from Virginia Tech and Virginia Cooperative Extension, research-based information consisting of a combination of online training modules, in-person classes, and in-person labs. Internship consists of completing the training program and 50 hours of volunteer service time. The intern then becomes a Virginia Certified Volunteer Master Gardener. To learn more, email wbrmg.ed.com@gmail.com or contact David Danner by calling or texting 276-223-7773.

CHURCH

GRIEFSHARE. First United Methodist Church in Marion is offering GriefShare support groups weekly on Tuesdays through May 2. Individuals may choose between two sessions: one from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the other from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The group meets in the church conference room accessed via the church office entrance. Individuals may start attending a GriefShare group at any point. Each session is self-contained and doesn’t need to be experienced in sequence. For more information, call 276-783-5194.

FOOD CO-OP. The Wytheville SDA Church has started a co-op for the surrounding area. All are welcome to participate. Azure Standard, a natural grocery store on wheels, will be making monthly pre-ordered deliveries of low-cost, non-GMO and organic foods, herbs, and health/beauty products in the area. For more information contact Antoinette at WythevilleNaturalFoodCoop@gmail.com or call 919-763-2381.

GOVERNMENT

FEDERAL ASSISTANCE. Members of Congressman Morgan Griffith’s Ninth District staff will be available to help constituents in Marion on Thursday, Feb. 9, from 2-3:30 p.m. in the Marion Town Council Chambers at 138 West Main St. In the event of inclement weather (heavy snow, sleet, icy rain, etc.), traveling office hours may be rescheduled to avoid putting constituents at risk. If a county’s schools are closed, then its office hours will be closed as well. Call the Christiansburg office at 540-381-5671 or the Abingdon office at 276-525-1405 for more information or to schedule an appointment time in the event of office hour closure.

ATTORNEY GENERAL. The Smyth County and Wytheville-Wythe-Bland chambers of commerce are hosting a luncheon and networking event with Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares. The event is set for Feb. 28 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Holston Hills Golf Course in Marion. Individuals may register through the chamber.

HAPPENINGS

FUNNIEST MAN IN AMERICA. The Lincoln Theatre in Marion will host comedian James Gregory, self-dubbed the Funniest Man in America, on Friday, Feb. 3, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for premium seats are $58 and orchestra and balcony seats are $44. Visit www.thelincoln.org or call 276-783-6092.

SONG OF THE MOUNTAINS. Emily Portman as Loretta Lynn will be among the guests for the next Song of the Mountains concert taping at Marion’s Lincoln Theatre on Saturday, Feb. 4, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $40-$75. Visit www.thelincoln.org or call 276-783-6092.

WINTER MARKET. The Marion Farmers Market will host a winter market on Saturday, Feb. 11, from 10 a.m. until noon.

FATHER-DAUGHTER DANCE. The Southwest Virginia Cultural Center & Marketplace will host a Father-Daughter Dance on Friday, Feb. 17, from 6-8 p.m. with food, crafts, and dancing. Admission is $20 per father, $15 for daughter, and $10 for additional daughters. Girls may only be escorted by their father, grandfather, or a significant male role model. A keepsake silhouette of each couple dancing will be available.

WINTER NATURALIST RALLY. The Blue Ridge Discovery Center will host the first Mount Rogers Winter Naturalist Rally on Feb. 17 and 18. The two-day event will include meals, a featured speaker, and a variety of programs for adults and kids, including guided hikes to learn about bark identification, snow science, area geology, and more. Registration is $25 for non-members and $18.75 for members and youth. Learn more and register at https://blueridgediscoverycenter.org/mt-rogers-winter-naturalist-rally.

BIG HEAD TODD AND THE MONSTERS. The Colorado quartet of Big Head Todd and The Monsters will perform at Marion’s Lincoln Theatre on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $58 for premium seats and $43 for orchestra and balcony seats. Visit www.thelincoln.org or call 276-783-6092 to learn more.

BINGO. The Smyth County Moose Lodge continues to offer bingo every Friday night at 6:30 p.m. with doors opening at 5:30 p.m.

MT. PLEASANT MUSEUM. The Mount Pleasant Preservation Society Museum in Marion, which preserves the history and voices of this area’s Black residents, will now open regularly on Wednesdays from 1-2 p.m. At 320 South Main St. in Marion, the museum was founded by the late Evelyn Thompson Lawrence, a historian, educator, and community advocate. The museum will be open on Wednesdays for self-guided tours, weather permitting. The museum is also open by appointment by calling Diane Hayes at 276-780-3950.

MEETINGS

NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS. Narcotics Anonymous’ Marion survivors group will meet at 8 p.m. Sundays. Come in the back door at Court Street to Royal Oak Presbyterian Church, 139 W. Main St., Marion. For more information, call Mike F. at 276-646-8462.

SALTVILLE RECOVERY. A Saltville 12-Step Recovery meeting will be held on Mondays at 7 p.m. at Madam Russell United Methodist Church’s fellowship hall, 207 W. Main St.