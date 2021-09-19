3 Bedroom Home in Bluefield - $300,000

Gorgeous ranch style dream home with breathtaking views. Oversized back deck that over looks your 4.22 acre homesite located on a dead end street. Surround yourself with mountain view's from your kitchen and living room. This home features 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms and 2 kitchens with the option for a mother-in-law suite. Fully furnished and ready for new owner. Don't miss out call today to schedule your showing.