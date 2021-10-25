 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Bluefield - $289,900

4 Bedroom Home in Bluefield - $289,900

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Bluefield - $289,900

What a view from this home located in a cul-de-sac on Callaway circle. Gorgeous hardwood flooring, laminate floors in the bedrooms, tray ceiling in master bedroom, jacuzzi tub in master bath, cooks kitchen to enjoy, great deck for entertaining. The floored attic offers fantastic storage.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics