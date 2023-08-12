If you watch the news, no doubt over the past year, you have seen a story or 12 about how the Federal Reserve is looking at raising interest rates. While this is generally portrayed as bad news, and in a society where spending is high, that is very true.

There is an opportunity to make lemonade out of the lemons of high-interest rates, but there are sacrifices that have to be made. For one thing, whatever you are spending money on needs to be justified, especially if borrowed capital is involved.

Not to sound like an old curmudgeon, but one thing I have noticed about some younger colleagues is that they fail to recognize the effects of higher interest rates. They are intelligent people, but frankly, they are too young to recall the double-digit interest rates of the late 1970s and early ‘80s.

In 1981, mortgage rates in the United States topped 16%. I really don’t think we will see that kind of spike again any time soon, but that was definitely a time to have money in CDs or savings accounts.

The “Rule of 72” is a quick way to think about savings interest rates. If you divide 72 by the rate your deposits are earning, that is the length of time required to double your money. At the level of interest in 1981, your money doubled every 4.5 years!

In contrast, just a few years ago, you would have to have nearly $1.8 million in CDs for the income generated to keep a retiree above the federal poverty level. Half a percent interest required a wait of 144 years for a retiree’s money to double.

While high rates are viewed as bad for consumers, the low interest rates of the past decade and a half have been hard on organizations and individuals, especially the elderly, who depend on safe investments to generate income. Organizations that use investments to fund scholarships and funds to help communities have been especially hard hit by low rates paid on deposits.

An organization that I am personally aware of is an example. This particular organization, which generated and gave away over $30,000 a year in the 1990s and early 2000s, saw their annual income drop to less than $1,800 by 2009.

I graduated from high school in 1981, and it is hard to think about that being 42 years ago so I can also understand why younger adults struggle with transitioning to saving versus borrowing.

It is much harder to save when you are younger and have the expenses of children and providing for your family. That said, now more than ever, if you are willing to work, the job market is pretty doggone good. And if you have been self-employed as a farmer like I was, having a regular paycheck with benefits is a pretty sweet deal.

Money in the bank is like having a cow/calf operation. The more cows you have, generally the more calves you have to sell, and the higher your income is from that “calf crop.” Depleting your savings now is like selling your cows off. It is difficult to sell calves if you have no cows.

The aforementioned organization nearly went bankrupt trying to maintain their level of generosity by funding important projects for youth and families as it had when interest rates were high. Only by revamping the way it conducted business was the organization saved. They had to stop giving away their cows to begin to have calves again.

In closing, I will borrow the closing paragraph from our money talk last month. Building equity and paying bills isn’t very exciting, but it is the basis for being sound in your personal and business management and being a good decision maker. Use these good times to save for a rainy day; no matter how dry it seems to be, a rain is bound to come.

