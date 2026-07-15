ETSU researcher explores neuroscience behind recovery Jul 15, 2026 Jul 15, 2026 0 Dr. Justin Gass and his team of researchers. SPorter Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Why do some memories fade while others linger for years?kAmu@C sC] yFDE:? v2DD[ E92E BF6DE:@? :D 2E E96 46?E6C @7 9:D C6D62C49 2E t2DE %6??6DD66 $E2E6 &?:G6CD:EJ]k^AmkAmp? 255:4E:@? ?6FC@D4:6?E:DE 2E t%$&’D "F:==6? r@==686 @7 |65:4:?6[ v2DD DEF5:6D 9@H 2=4@9@= 2=E6CD E96 3C2:? :? H2JD E92E >2<6 255:4E:@? C64@G6CJ >@C6 5:77:4F=E] w:D H@C< 7@4FD6D @? F?56CDE2?5:?8 H9J 46CE2:? 4F6D – DF49 2D 2 A=246[ D>6==[ D@4:2= D6EE:?8 @C E:>6 @7 52J – 42? EC:886C 4C2G:?8D 2?5 =625 E@ C6=2AD6 =@?8 27E6C D@>6@?6 92D DE@AA65 5C:?<:?8]k^Am kAm“p=4@9@= FD6 5:D@C56C :D ?@E D:>A=J 23@FE A@@C 49@:46D @C H:==A@H6C[” D2:5 v2DD[ 2 AC@76DD@C :? 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