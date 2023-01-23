Eagles sweep Maroons

Auburn handed George Wythe its second loss of the season and created a deadlock for first place in the packed Mountain Empire District standings.

The Eagles stung GW 65-52.

After grabbing a three-point lead, Auburn went into the break up by just one. The Eagles kept up the pressure, though, closing out the game with a 16-9 run.

Auburn avenged an earlier loss with the win. Nicholas Millirons led all scorers, pumping in 20 points for the Eagles.

Brayden Rainey led the Maroons offense with 14 points. Shane Huff and David Googe each chipped in a dozen points in the loss.

The Auburn girls soared to a 41-34 win over GW, led by Madison Harris’ 15 points.

Morgan Mundy scored 11 points and had 11 steals, which helped her reach 100 steals for the season, for Auburn.

Auburn’s Rhyland Rorrer had 16 rebounds, which helped her reach 100 rebounds for the season.

Amarrah Carter-Bennett scored seven points for George Wythe. None of the Maroons broke into double-digits.

Auburn raced to a 10-3 lead and by the half were up 16-11. GW knotted the score in the third, but a 17-10 run in the fourth closed the door on any hope of a victory.

Earlier the Maroon boys had hammered Giles, claiming an 89-30 win. The GW boys canned 10 three-pointers, with Reid Kirtner knocking down four to lead all scorers with 17 points.

Fort Chiswell bests Narrows

The Lady Pioneers improved to 10-6 on the season with a 46-40 win over Narrows.

Blair Jackson led all scorers, pumping in 21 points for the FC crew. Meagan King hit double-digits, too, netting 13 on the night. Sadie Robinson canned Fort Chiswell’s only three-pointer, just missing double-digits with nine points in the victory.

Carroll County clobbers FC

Nathan Norris led the Pioneers, scoring 10, in a losing effort to the Cavaliers.

Carroll County rushed out to a 25-8 lead, cruising to a 72-45 non-district victory. The Cavaliers had a 25-8 run in the third, too.

The Fort canned five threes on the night. Kenton Sutphin and Norris each drained a pair, and Logan Selfe had one.

Fort Chiswell’s boys also fell to Tennessee’s Cloudland 60-50.

Warriors hammer Indians

Seth Thomas scored 16 points as Chilhowie ran past Rural Retreat for a 71-54 road win in Hogoheegee District play.

Aidan Bartuski’s 11 points and Ian Sturgill’s 10 points were also vital to the victory. The Warriors led 24-8 after one quarter.

Caleb Roberts led Rural Retreat with 12 points, while Bryson Smelser dished out 10 assists.

Local rebounds at ETSU

Gate City graduate Sarah Thompson hit four three-pointers to finish with 12 points to lift East Tennessee State to a 64-56 Southern Conference victory at Furman on Thursday night.

ETSU (14-6, 1-3) had four players in double figures, including Kendall Folley with 14 points, six assists and five rebounds, Nevaeh Brown with 13 points and five rebounds, and Jiselle Thomas, who finished with 11 points.

George Wythe grad Meleah Kirtner hauled in a pair of boards for the Bucs. Kirtner also saw action as the Bucs took a 73-58 road win at Wofford.