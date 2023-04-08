I guess I am showing my age when I say that I can recall when having a riding lawn mower was a luxury reserved for the wealthy or the extra-large land owner. Safe to say, most lawn mowing occurs these days sitting down so there has definitely been a growth in riding mower use and the acreage we are willing to mow has grown as well.

They say that the definition of “middle-aged” is when your lawn turns into a field! While mowing isn’t the thrill it was when I was in elementary school, I have to say I enjoy the return of mowing season. Even with my allergies, I love the return of warm weather more than I dread mowing.

Like many jobs on the farm, mowing the lawn can be less burdensome if you buy good equipment and maintain it to stay that way. Properly set and well-kept mowers are not only easier on your body from a wear and tear perspective, it is also safer to use, cheaper to operate, and better for the health of the turf you are working to maintain.

Two keys for mowing most grass in our area boils down to 1. Mow High and 2. Mow Often. About 99% of the lawns in our area are cold season perennial mixtures of fine bladed fescue and bluegrass. These grasses grow from seed but also by tillering. Tillers can best be seen in a hayfield, where we see large clumps of grass growing. When tillering grasses are mown too short (below 3 inches in your lawn and below 4 inches in a hayfield, two things happen and neither are desirable.

First, by mowing these grasses short, you open up bare ground from which weeds, especially broadleaf weeds like dandelions, grow. Not only do you give these weeds the opportunity, broadleaf weeds have (wait for it) broad leaves. This means they are more efficient at converting sunshine and water into new growth, so you not only have weeds, you have weeds that have a competitive advantage over your lawn grass or hay.

The second thing you accomplish by mowing cool season grasses too short is that you injure the plant at a point that is below the “green line” of the plant. Areas above the suggested mowing line are more equipped to get the freshly mown grass back on its feet and actively growing again. Given what we just covered about weeds in the previous paragraph, mowing at a higher level allows your turf to do a good bit of weed control for you. By allowing your grass to compete with the possible weed threats, grasses, especially fescue will hold many pesky weeds in check by shading or starving them out.

You will also find that by raising your mower height, your grass is not only healthier but you will have to rake less as well. Since you are taking less of the grass leaf off proportionally to the remaining plant, you have less thatch build up and the clippings return to the soil as organic matter more efficiently.

Mowing at the proper height is best accomplished by a sharp blade. One thing that we have that helps our ground in one sense and hurts our mower blades in the same instance… most of our ground is rich in limestone. Limestone helps the clovers and legumes we desire provide free nitrogen to our lawns and fields, but they also are hard on the cutting edges of our mower blades.

When you pull your blade(s) or have your blade(s) pulled at a shop, be sure to look at the opposite side of the blade as well. The edge opposite the cutting edge is just as important to the working of your mower as the sharpened edge. The opposite edge, you will find, is turned up toward the mower deck. Its purpose is to create a vacuum that helps pull the grass up straight so the cutting edge can slice it cleanly.

The edge creating lift can and will deteriorate over time. Exposed to rock dust or light gravel found in your lawn, the edge will be whittled down and the power of the mower’s vacuum is reduced. When this happens to your blades, do not sharpen them. Replace them entirely.

Now that we have the deck sharpened and set at the correct height, do not neglect the engine, transmission, and safety features of your mower. As a shade tree mechanic who from time to time helps a friend or family member work on their mower, you would be surprised some of the things I find.

Last season, a push mower came in with a vibration. Turns out that one of three bolts that secured the motor to the mower deck remained in place and it was loose. Cleaning and inspecting your mower, using the proper oil and hydraulic fluid in the motor and transmission and keeping pulleys, steering components and linkages greased will add many years of service to your mower.

Finally, always operate your mower safely. Our area also is blessed with some severe slopes and mower overturns occur far too often in our area. The best way to avoid hazards when operating your mower is to slow down. Always remember, the most important part of your mower is you!

Upcoming Events

April 10—Smyth Washington Cattleman meeting, Washington County Fairgrounds, 6:30 p.m.

April 11—Southwest VA 4-H Tractor Club meeting, 7 p.m.

April 15—National Barrel Horse Association (NBHA) Horse Show, Rich Valley Fairgrounds, 10 a.m.

May 14—Bristol Steer and Heifer Show.

June 15-17—Old Glade Antique Tractor Association Summer Show, Fairview Farm, Abingdon.

June 17—Southwest 4-H Tractor Club Tractor Giveaway, 2 p.m. (Tickets are $1 from any club member.)

June 19-23—Smyth County Junior 4-H Camp. (Spots available! Call 276 783-5175.)

July 22-Aug. 5—Rich Valley Fair events.

July 22—Lawnmower Racing, Rich Valley Fairgrounds, 6 p.m.

July 27-28—ATV Events, Rich Valley Fair, 7 p.m.

July 29—Ranch Rodeo, Rich Valley Fair.

July 30—Cowboy Church, Beauty Pageant and Gospel Sing.

July 31—Lamb and Goat Show.

Aug. 1—Beef and Dairy Show, and Toy Tractor Set Up.

July 11—VQA Sale.

Aug. 22—VQA Sale.

Sept. 26—VQA Sale.

Oct. 31—VQA Sale.

Dec. 6—VQA Sale.

If you are a person with a disability and desire any assistive devices, services or other accommodations to participate in these activities, call Andy Overbay or Pam Testerman at 276-783-5175/TDD 800-828-1120 from 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. to discuss accommodations five days prior to the event.