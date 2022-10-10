WORDS TO THE WISE: Taming the tongue II

James 3: 7-12

In this section of Scripture James tells us how beasts, serpents, and creatures of the sea can be controlled. Humanity has been given the ability to tame animals that have the potential of bodily harm or death. We are ever developing strategies to minimize the damage from violent storms. Vaccines have been created that offer some protection against viruses. We can tame a fierce lion; we can fend off deadly viruses, but James tell us in this passage -- no man can tame the tongue.

We bless God with our words of praise yet in the same hour there is the potential of telling someone off before we get out of the church parking lot. James instructs us that these things ought not to be. Here is the reason for that. What we say shows what is in the heart. Does a bitter fountain bring forth sweet water? A fig tree does not bear olives. A grapevine does not bear figs. No fountain of water yields both salt and fresh water. What is at the source will be yielded on the surface.

How can we therefore tame the tongue? I believe it starts with getting right with God. Then we set ourselves apart to live a life that strives to honor God in all things. Most of us, most likely all of us, will struggle in this area. The more we hide God’s word in our hearts the more we can tame the tongue. The more we yield ourselves to the Holy Spirits control the more we will have success in this area. This is not a battle that has to be lost. We need not give up in despair. It may seem impossible to control our words but remember -- all things are possible with God.

If you are not a Christian here are the ABCs to becoming one:

Admit you are a sinner in need of a Savior.

Believe that Jesus died for you and rose again from the dead.

Confess your sins to God and ask Him to forgive you, then commit your life to follow Him.