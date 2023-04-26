Virginia’s Heritage Music Trail: The Crooked Road is pleased to announce that the Traditional Music Education Program has been awarded a Wayne C. Henderson Music Festival and Guitar Competition grant.

These funds will help support The Crooked Road’s Youth Music Festival & Competition, scheduled for May 13 at the Southwest Virginia Cultural Center & Marketplace. The Youth Music Festival & Competition is part of TCR’s Traditional Music Education Program and will feature an open fiddlers-convention style instrument competition, jam spaces and two workshops.

The funding from this grant will help pay for competition cash prizes for the youth. There is no entry or admission fee, but donations will be accepted for TCR’s Traditional Music Education Program and Junior Appalachian Musicians programs. A hot dog lunch will also be available for $10.

“Wayne Henderson is an amazing luthier and musician in addition to being a valuable partner for The Crooked Road and the Traditional Music Education Program. His generosity and support is very much appreciated as TCR continues to identify opportunities to support the next generation of heritage musicians in the SWVA region,” says Carrie Beck Executive Director of The Crooked Road.