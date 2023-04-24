In recent years, the number of home and other structure fires has been on the rise in Smyth County. Officials noted that average structure fire doubles in size every minute it burns so a house can be fully engulfed in four minutes. As of Monday, all of the county fire departments will be working together in a plan designed to ensure that sufficient help arrives as quickly as possible.

For some time, the county has been working with and asking fire departments to join its proposed automatic aid plan, which is a program to bolster response times and enhance safety for residents and first-responders.

Under auto aid, when an E911 dispatcher recognizes the need through indications such as visible smoke, multiple agencies will be sent to the call simultaneously.

Under the previous mutual aid agreements, supporting departments only responded when their help was requested by first-responders on the scene.

The auto aid protocol doesn’t call for a supporting department to bring all their personnel or equipment, but rather to provide a pre-agreed upon response.

Speaking to the Marion Town Council in December, Curtis Crawford, the county’s emergency services coordinator, said the plan doesn’t exhaust the needs of one department to help another.

Crawford described the work of Marion Fire-EMS as invaluable to the county’s emergency response team.

Crawford reviewed the increase in structure fire calls across the county.

In 2018, 62 structure fires occurred locally. The following year, the number climbed to 70, and, in 2020, it went to 72. In 2021, the fire calls took a dramatic jump to 91 and then returned to a more expected 71 last year.

These fires, Crawford said, “put our people at risk.”

Auto aid, he said, very much focuses on the safety of first-responders.

Jim Talley, Marion Fire-EMS Fire Battalion Chief, said in December, “Time is a factor,” and auto aid allows first responders to get to a fire scene as quickly as possible.

“Minutes are lives,” Talley said.

Crawford added that fires are more manageable when all necessary crews respond more quickly.

In the majority of cases, Crawford said, Marion will benefit from the immediate assistance of the Adwolfe, Atkins, and Sugar Grove departments.

Marion’s fire-response area encompasses 59 square miles.

In December, the council agreed to review the agreement and, Monday evening, its members voted to take part in the auto aid program.

“We believe the nature of Auto Aid has the potential of saving property and lives by getting what’s needed to the scene quicker,” said Marion Mayor David Helms in a news release. “As a former volunteer firefighter, I know that personnel, equipment, and water supply are the keys to fighting fire, and the quicker they get there, the better the outcome.”

“Auto Aid is usually found in larger cities,” said Marion Town Manager Bill Rush in the release. “After months of studying best practices from around the region, we are confident that Marion Fire/EMS can help make a positive impact alongside our neighboring departments in the event of a structure fire in Smyth County.”

As it joins Auto Aid, town officials noted that the Marion department is implementing several innovative practices. Recently, the crews received training for fighting electric vehicle fires.

“With call volumes increasing, it remains a challenge in providing quality protection and care for our community,” said Marion Fire/EMS Chief Richard Keesling. “We remain committed to working with all partners to continue to provide our very best as we serve.”