Bland County wins Narrows tournament championship

After advancing to the championship game of the 2022-23 Narrows Athletic Fund tournament for the first time ever, Bland County’s Bears weren’t just satisfied to be there – they wanted more and more is what they got.

With a breakout offensive effort, the Bears cruised past tournament host Narrows 69-46 to carry home the gold. With a balanced attack topped by 21 points from Chloe Dillow, the Bears improved to 3-2 with the win. Tournament MVP McKenzie Tindall collected a double-double of 15 points and 10 rebounds to go along with five assists and Kendall Worley exited the bench to toss in 13 markers.

After holding an 11-9 first period lead, the Bears exploded to down the Green Wave 22-15 en route to a 33-24 halftime advantage. The third chapter was more of the same as Bland County outscored Narrows 20-12 as the lead swelled to 53-36. Dillow had 12 points in the period and Tindall the remaining eight to account for all Bland County’s scoring. The final period saw the Bears dump Narrows 16-10 to win going away.

For the second time during the week, the Bears blocked 11 shots, tying the team record it set versus Eastern Montgomery on Tuesday. Danielle Sanders blocked seven of those shots, breaking her own record of six set two nights earlier against James Monroe.

Kennah Spencer topped the Green Wave scoring with 20 points. Teammate Mya Robertson tallied 10 points in the losing cause.

Underwood, Mustangs stampede Bland County 55-39

Lily Underwood burned the nets for 25 points and teammate Maddie Bruce added 12 markers as Eastern Montgomery’s Mustangs stampeded past Bland County 55-39 last Tuesday in Elliston.

Behind eight points from Underwood and seven more from Bruce, the Mustangs surged out front to a 15-9 lead in the first quarter. Nipping the Bears 9-8 in the second stanza gave the Mustangs a 24-15 lead at intermission.

Underwood tallied nine markers in the third session as the Mustangs (3-1) blew past the Bears 18-11, opening up a 42-26 advantage entering the final period before pulling away to the win.

Danielle Sanders was the lone Bears (1-2) cager in twin figures as she bucketed 11 points. She also grabbed seven rebounds.

The Bears finished the game with 11 blocked shots to set a new team record, breaking the old mark of 10 from a 98-40 win over Richlands during the 2008-09 season. Danielle Sanders tied Kristin Dunn’s individual record of five from that game.

The Bland County JV jumped to a 15-3 first quarter lead and ran its record to 3-0 by soaring past the Mustangs 44-21. Kendall Worley led the scoring for the Bears with 16 points with Tinley Worley adding 14 and Bailee Thompson eight. Macie Akers topped the Mustangs with nine points.

Bears score 57-53 overtime win over Mavericks

It all came down to who could hit their free throws and who couldn’t. Bland County scored seven of its nine points in overtime from the charity stripe and held on for a 57-53 overtime win over James Monroe’s Mavericks in the semifinals of the Narrows Athletic Fund tournament last Thursday in Narrows.

The two teams strode to the line 70 times combined and the Bears were just a tad better, hitting 19 of 38 tries to just 10 makes in 32 attempts by James Monroe. Five Mavericks fouled out of the game that saw a total of 56 personal fouls called.

Nine different Bears’ cagers scored in the win with McKenzie Tindall pacing the attack with 23 points to go along with seven steals. Danielle Sanders finished with nine points and 11 rebounds. She also blocked six shots to set a new single game record, eclipsing the old mark of five held by Kristin Dunn from the 2008-09 season against Richlands.

The Mavericks led 16-10 after one period before the Bears turned the tables with a 13-4 second period to hold a 23-20 edge by halftime. The third stanza saw the Mavericks outlast the Bears 13-10 behind a pair of threes from Haley Hunnicutt to force a 33-33 deadlock heading to the fourth quarter.

The game remained nip-and-tuck as the Bears’ Tindall netted 12 of her points and the duo of Hunnicut and Adyson Hines netted five apiece as the teams played to a 15-15 fourth session standoff to force overtime. James Monroe missed a golden opportunity to win but missed 10 free throws in the quarter.

With the game knotted at 48-48, Bland County held a 9-5 edge in the extra period to score the win. Chloe Dillow had a big three-point play in the stanza while Tindall and Tinley Worley each hit key free throws with the game on the line.

Bland County’s win sent the Bears (2-2) to their first-ever championship game of the tourney to face Narrows, a 56-42 winner over Giles.

Hines led the Mavericks with 16 points but missed 11 of her 13 free throws. Hunnicutt finished with 14 points for the losers.

Bland County bolts past Mustangs 59-30

Chance James led a trio of twin digit scorers with 24 points and Bland County opened its season at 4-0 for the first time since the 2005-06 season with a 59-30 victory over homestanding Eastern Montgomery last Thursday night in Elliston.

Jake Pauley and Nate Nolley chipped in 12 points apiece for the Bears, who hit 21 of 58 shots from the floor but struggled from behind the arc with just three treys in 24 tries. Pauley led the Bears on the boards with nine rebounds.

James threw in 19 of his points in the first half as the Bears led 14-9 after one chapter and 32-15 by halftime. The third period saw Nolley bury a pair of threes as Bland County doubled the Mustangs 16-8 to extend the margin to 48-23.

Reserve Cyrus Underwood paced the Mustangs with 11 points. Grayson Caldwell added six markers.

The Bland County JV group held the opposition to single digit scoring for the second straight game as it routed the Mustangs 30-9. The Bears led 15-0 after one quarter and never looked back.

Austin Straight led the Bears (4-0) with seven points with Coby Hall and Hayden Ferrell scoring six each. Three different Mustangs scored two points in the loss.

Bland County no longer unbeaten

Defending West Virginia Group A state champion James Monroe won its 29th straight game dating back to last season while opening its 2022-23 campaign by scoring a 71-52 win over Bland County in the semifinals of the Narrows Athletic Fund tournament last Friday in Narrows.

Eli Allen poured in 27 points for the winners with Josh Burks adding 15 points. Collin Fox also scored twin figures with 10 points for the Mavericks.

Bland County led 16-14 after one period but couldn’t sustain the advantage as the Mavericks took a 17-7 second quarter to lead 31-23 at halftime. Allen had 13 of his points in the opening pair of stanzas.

Any hopes the Bears had of recovering were dashed in the third session as the Mavericks crushed the Bears 23-12, the margin increasing to 54-35 to start the fourth chapter.

While advancing to the championship game to face Narrows, a 57-28 winner over Giles, the Mavericks knocked Bland County from the unbeaten ranks. The Bears faced Giles in the third-place game.

Reserve David Boone led the Bears (4-1) with 13 points followed by Chance James and Jake Pauley with 12 points each. Pauley and Brady Thompson had six rebounds each and James recorded five assists for the Bears.

Bears dump Spartans to go to 5-1

Brady Thompson poured in a career-best 26 points, including six triples, as Bland County captured the third-place game in the Narrows Athletic Fund tournament last Saturday. Chance James joined his teammate in twin digits with a double-double of 18 points and 10 assists.

Improving to 5-1, the Bears arced in a season high of 12 treys. Bland County trailed 11-9 to start the second quarter but cold-cocked the Spartans (0-2) in the second quarter 28-16 to hold a 37-27 edge at halftime. The Bears buried six treys in the period, including five by Thompson.

The Bears got three more trifectas in the third stanza while outshooting the Spartans 17-5, opening up a 54-32 margin heading to the final period. A 13-9 run sealed the deal for Tony Mallamaci’s club.

Giles’ top scorer was Jonah Williams with 10 points, the lone Spartan in twin figures.