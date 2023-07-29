A unique concert taping is in store at the Lincoln Theatre for Song of the Mountains on Saturday, Aug. 5. The show will include a big dose of bluegrass music by Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road and Cane Mill Road plus a tribute to the late and great Hank Williams Sr. by Garrett Newton and his band the Lovesick Drifters.

Lorraine Jordan

& Carolina RoadLorraine Jordan & Carolina Road will provide their classic bluegrass music sounds on Aug. 5.

The band has performed on Song of the Mountains several times over the years. Headquartered in Garner, N.C., Jordan is known as “The Lady of Tradition” in the bluegrass world. She is always backed by some of the most talented musicians in the world.

Cane Mill RoadRapidly rising on the bluegrass scene, Billboard-charting artists Liam Purcell & Cane Mill Road perform internationally and stateside winning both industry awards and the hearts of fans.

Growing up just down the road from Doc Watson, Liam Purcell leads Cane Mill Road as they rock the traditional bluegrass standards they were raised on, yet write original music with roots in the fertile grounds of bluegrass, old-time, and Americana. Their arrangements and stage presence have landed them main stage slots at legendary festivals across the country.

Named Momentum Band of the Year by IBMA in 2019, Liam Purcell & Cane Mill Road has been recognized as one of the fastest growing bands in the industry. Their latest release “Roots” debuted at #6 on the Billboard Bluegrass Album Charts, joining their three previous albums for a total of 12 weeks in the Top 10.

In 2022, bandleader Liam Purcell swept the Rockygrass Instrumental Championships on Guitar, Mandolin, and Banjo, becoming the first person in history to do so.

The Lovesick DriftersGarrett Newton & his band The Lovesick Drifters will present their tribute to the late and great Hank Williams Sr.

Newton has been performing since age 14 and even still at a young age, he is a veteran of the musical stage.

Song of the Mountains presents concert tapings every month at the Lincoln Theatre in Marion. The concerts are taped for broadcast across America on public television. Tickets are available online and at the box office.

For more information, visit www.songofthemountains.org or call 276-783-6092.

The next Song of the Mountains taping will be on Saturday, Sept. 2, and will feature the music of Nitty Gritty Dirt Band co-founder John McEuen & the Circle Band as well as host of Song of the Mountains Tim White and his band Troublesome Hollow plus more to be announced.

The concert series is underwritten by the Town of Marion, the Ellis Family Foundation including the General Francis Marion Hotel, Bank of Marion, The Heart of Appalachia Tourism Authority, Virginia Tourism Corporation, Blue Ridge Country 98.1 WBRF Radio and Bryant Label Co.

Song of the Mountains is recognized as the official television show for Virginia.