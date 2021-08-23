3 Bedroom Home in Troutdale - $295,000

COME SEE for yourself !! Brick ranch home on 17 acres in the beautiful Elk Creek/ Comers Rock area of Grayson County has been lovingly cared for and is now available for you to make YOUR NEW HOME. Sit out back and enjoy the peaceful tranquility of the creek fed pond overflowing down the rock spillway, or take a walk on one of the trails that meander's through the wooded hillside with plenty of wildlife to see and enjoy. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with laundry /mud room off the 2 car attached garage, formal living room, dining room, den, and kitchen. Also a full walkout basement with lots of potential, backup generator for power outages, picnic shelter, garden shed with power, and a really nice brick detached 2 car garage or workshop! YOU WILL FALL IN LOVE with this place!!!!