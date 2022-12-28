New DMV system allows customers to reserve same-day service and hold their place in line

Virginia’s DMV already offers appointments so individuals can schedule a visit and skip the check-in line when they arrive. But, for those who prefer walk-in for service, the DMV is now allowing individuals to reserve a spot for same-day service, and the agency will save their place in line.

This new service option gives customers the ability to put themselves into the service queue and receive their ticket number without waiting in a physical line. It also allows individuals to plan a DMV visit without locking into a specific time slot.

“We continue to expand our service options to make DMV quick and easy for everyone,” said Acting DMV Commissioner Linda Ford. “Now, you can reserve your spot in line at your local DMV before ever leaving the house. Just scan the code or text the number to hold your place before you get to the office.”

To save a spot for same day service, visit the DMV’s Locations webpage and find your local office through a zip code search or the drop down menu on the right. When the pop-up appears on the map, click the location link to go to your local office’s webpage. Scan the QR code or text the code to 89247, and follow the prompts. Each office has a unique code, so be sure to scan or text the code for the office you will visit.

Once you arrive at the DMV office, text “I am here” to activate the reservation. Customers who checked in online must be present in the office by 4:30 p.m. on the day they reserved a spot in order to be served.

Even if someone forgets to reserve a spot ahead of time, individuals can still scan the QR code in the DMV office lobby upon arrival and get in line for service. Just follow the prompts to get a ticket number via text message.