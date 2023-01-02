WORDS TO THE WISE: Planning for the future

James 4:13-17

During the month of December, I wrote about the great Christmas accounts. Beginning this month, I am going to return to the book of James. We left off at James 4:11-12: These verses tell us to let God be the final judge of people’s hearts.

In verses 13 through 17 James introduces a new topic. I find it fascinating that it comes as we enter a new year. James refers to Jewish traders who would plan where they would go to set up shop. They would go to this city and stay a year and sell their products. They were good at what they did. We do similar things as well. We plan our day, our week, our month and sometimes a year or more in advance. We plan on it as though it will happen. In a lot of cases our plans do come to pass. James is not condemning the making of plans.

So, what is he saying? He is telling us that when we plan, we should depend on God’s will and guidance. None of us knows the future. Life is filled with change. James tells us life is as a vapor. It comes on the scene for a little time and then it is gone.

James tells us that we should say if the Lord’s will we will do such and such. This is not just a filler we use to make us feel better about our plans. It is not a magic phrase to trick God into letting our plans come to pass. It is an acknowledgement that in all my planning God has the final say. I can propose, but it is God who deposes. The Apostle Paul believed this. He says in I Corinthians 16:7: For I will not see you by the way; but I trust to tarry a while with you, if the Lord permits. There we see Paul making his plans but also acknowledging that it is the Lord who had the final say.

To boast of our plans as though we are sure they are going to happen is presumptuous. To know to do good, which in this case would be to depend on God for our future, but don’t do it, is sin. That could apply to a lot of other good things we know to do but don’t do. But specifically, James is addressing the failure to trust God with our future. As we begin a new year with all our resolutions and plans perhaps there is a better way. I submit that better way is Proverbs 3: 5-6, Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge Him, and He will direct thy paths.

If you are not a born-again Christians here are the ABCs to becoming one:

Admit you are a sinner in need of a savior.

Believe that Jesus died for your sins and rose again from the dead.

Confess your sins to God, ask Him to forgive you, and commit to follow Him all the days of your life.