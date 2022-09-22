By-donation concert to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

This Sunday, multi-Grammy nominated and GMA/Dove Award winning group, Karen Peck & New River, will perform at Chilhowie Christian Church to help support St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The event is set for 6 p.m. on Sept. 26 with admission by donation. All the proceeds will benefit the children’s hospital.

Chilhowie Christian’s Brandy Caldwell said, “One of our own children was diagnosed with cancer several years ago, which lit a fire in our community and church.”

Today, Caldwell said, “We currently know several children diagnosed with cancer and being treated at St. Jude or an affiliate of St. Jude. We are big supporters of St. Jude.”

“We are very excited to be a part of this special service,” said Karen Peck Gooch. “Together we can make a difference for the precious children at St. Jude’s. We hope everyone will join us for a wonderful time of worship.”

“We’re blessed and honored to have such wonderful and talented vocal artists visit us,” said Justin May, pastor. “To be able to raise our voices in praise and benefit such a worthwhile cause is amazing.”

Chilhowie Christian Church is at 172 Apple Valley Rd. To learn more, visit ChilhowieChurch.com, KarenPeckandNewRiver.com, or StJude.org.