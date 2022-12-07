Powers to seek Smyth County's Commissioner of the Revenue seat

The November 2023 general election in Smyth County continues to get early attention as Bradley Powers announced last Friday that he will seek the local Republican Party’s nomination to run for commissioner of revenue.

Powers, owner of Twelve 45 Graphix, made the announcement live on Facebook from the county’s courthouse steps.

In a Saturday interview, Powers said, he’s thought about taking this step for several years. He said, “I want to serve the community in a new way.”

The Smyth County native and graduate of Chilhowie High School said he long been committed to public service. Initially, he said, he served as a paramedic with local fire and EMS agencies until 2018 when he launched his business. At that point, Powers said, he shifted his service to community outreach such as “deploying troops, donating player of the week awards for football teams, arranging trunk-or-treat for children during the pandemic.” He has also volunteered time to provide commentary to local sporting events.

Specific to the commissioner of revenue office, Powers said he would strive to make sure citizens know what services the offices provides and help them understand what tax assessments are based upon.

He noted the current impact of used car prices on citizens’ taxes. Powers said he’d like to see Smyth follow the lead of other counties and adopt a policy that lowers the value on high-mileage vehicles that likely don’t have the same resale worth as their book value.

During his announcement, he said, he would emphasize working with the board of supervisors and other county officials.

Powers also said, “Being a helping hand is paramount, from helping our citizens know all options available to them and ensuring our small businesses are compliant with necessary reporting.”

The candidate acknowledged that the commissioner’s staff is one of the best trained in Virginia and that he respects their work.

For his part, as commissioner, Powers said he would be the face of the office. “I want to be the people’s commissioner…. It’s an open door,” he said.

As an elected constitutional officer, Powers said, his goal will be to push Smyth County forward. That, he said, is the same goal he’s brought to his service on the Smyth-Washington Regional Industrial Facilities Authority board.

While Smyth County doesn’t need to be a metropolis, Powers said, it needs to see development and grow its tax base.

In recent years, Powers said, he’s worked with the campaigns of several state office candidates and learned a significant amount. He’s seeking the Republican Party’s endorsement because it “most closely matches my beliefs.” The community has demonstrated, he said, that it values a conservative position.

Powers hit the campaign trail this past weekend, taking part in all four county Christmas parades. He said he’s blessed to have the support of his wife, Kelsey, and dogs, Oliver and Luna.

The commissioner’s seat is currently held by Jeff Richardson, who has indicated that he plans to retire at the end of this term.