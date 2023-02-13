Madalyn Morris hit for 10 points teammate Kailey Mullins followed with nine as George Wythe captured the MED girls junior varsity championship last Saturday in Wytheville.

Bland County, in the championship game for the third time and first since 2016, kept it close early on before falling behind. Tinley Worley’s three-point play with 3:51 left in the opening quarter staked the Bears to a 5-2 lead. Bland County later led 7-6 when Bailee Thompson fed Annabelle Rasnake for a bucket at the 1:27 mark before the Maroons got a deuce from Morris and a triple by Mullins with six seconds left in the stanza as George Wythe went to the second period in front 11-7.

The Maroons opened the second period on a 7-0 burst as the lead swelled to 18-7. Following two Kendall Worley free throws for the Bears at the 2:45 mark, the Maroons closed the second chapter on a 6-2 run, carrying a 24-11 lead into halftime.

The Bears fought back by outscoring the Maroons 13-6 in the third stanza, severing the deficit to 30-24. Trailing 29-15, Bland County had Kendall Worley with a free throw to ignite a 9-0 burst that also included consecutive hoops just inside the three-point circle by both Tinley Worley and Kendall Worley as well as a bucket from Rasnake and a foul line runner from Thompson to make it 28-24 with 35 seconds left in the quarter. A rebound hoop for the Maroons moments later enabled George Wythe to lead by six heading to the final stanza.

The game continued to stay close in the fourth. Bland County twice drew to within four points, the first at the 4:45 mark on a Kendall Worley layup and again with 44 seconds remaining on a Madelyn Boone foul shot. With her team up 35-31, George Wythe’s Alana Malavolti put the game on ice with two free throws with 19 seconds to go. Malavolti finished with eight points for the winners.

Bland County saw its season come to a close with a 16-4 record. Tinley Worley led the Bears with 11 points before leaving the game with 1:11 to play following an injury. Kendall Worley finished with seven points.

Auburn rides the offense of McGlothlin and Dalton to turn back George Wythe 31-27

In a low-scoring affair, Auburn led wire-to-wire as the Eagles turned back George Wythe 31-27 to win the JV boys championship last Saturday on the Maroons’ home floor. The Eagles’ Zac McGlothlin and Kobie Dalton led the scoring with 12 and 10 points, respectively.

McGlothlin buried a triple at the 4:35 mark of the opening period as the Eagles never trailed. He arced another at the 2:05 mark of the period to make it 8-2. The Maroons’ Cayden Bennett drained a triple with 1:10 remaining in the stanza to close the gap to 10-5 and teammate Zeshawn Thomas dropped in a runner before the Eagles went to the second quarter on top 13-7 on a trey by Matthew Altizer with 19 seconds to go.

Dalton’s three-point play two minutes into the second stanza had Auburn leading 17-7 and the Eagles went on to outscore the Maroons 7-4 to cruise into halftime in front 20-11. The game remained low-scoring in the third period as Auburn nipped the Maroons 4-3 to hold a 24-14 edge to begin the fourth quarter.

George Wythe rallied by outscoring the Eagles 13-7 during the final chapter to close the gap. Two free throws by Ezra Sawyers drew the Maroons within 25-18 and a Jaxx Morgan three-pointer with 4:16 remaining had the Maroons down to a two-possession deficit. A Kaden Irby foul shot then closed the gap to 25-22 at the 2:46 mark.

Auburn opened a 29-22 advantage with just over two minutes left but George Wythe failed to wilt. A Malachi Braxton trey and two Morgan foul shots again closed the gap to 29-27 with 1:10 to go. Looking for the tie in the waning seconds, George Wythe’s Robbie Lee missed inside and the Eagles Dalton snared the rebound and raced coast-to-coast for the game-icing layin with five seconds left.

Morgan paced the Maroons with seven points with Braxton tallying six. Irby added five off the George Wythe bench.