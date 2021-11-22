3 Bedroom Home in Crockett - $215,000

Take a look at this spacious yet cozy farmhouse with barns reminiscent of days gone by. This is a farmhouse with traditional flooring, architecture, and character. The vintage ceiling tiles throughout have been painstakingly repaired to maintain the home's charm. Not only does this home impress with it's appearance, but it has had many updates to make it more efficient and comfy. A 4 zone split central air system with heating and cooling has been installed. The plumbing has been updated with PEX water lines throughout the entire house. The house will be and energy saver due to the addition of side wall high density spray foam insulation as well as blow in fiber insulation in 1st and 2nd floor walls. The open, level yard is partially fenced and ready for your enjoyment. The old fashioned red barns in the yard can be used for animals, tools, and much more!