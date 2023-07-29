It is amazing how experiences that we have can make a spiritual truth. This happened to me many years ago when I had an opportunity to spend time in a school cafeteria during lunchtime. I was able to talk with the cooking staff, teachers, and the students.

The staff, as well as the teachers, was constantly telling me about the food at the school. It was rated the most nutritious and well-balanced menu in that region. The food was indeed colorful, and the plates looked inviting, but, as I observed, at the end of each lunch session, hundreds of dollars’ worth of good nutritious food was dumped into the garbage cans.

Here is what I learned. It does not matter how nutritious the meal is if it is not eaten. The kids had a taste for pizza, Sloppy Joes, hot dogs, and tater tots. All the super nutritious stuff was wasted. We understand that this is not the best for the children, but it is what they will eat.

A similar problem exists in the Church today. It is not selective taste that is the problem but selective hearing. If you are only willing to receive from the Word what makes you feel good then you will not be a healthy, productive Christian.

The dilemma behind delivering a sermon is the difference in what can be understood across the many different levels of understanding in the congregation. You have children, teens, college students, businesspeople, farmers, car salesmen, factory workers and so on. Each has a different palate for what they can understand and/or want to hear. Many have difficult lives, and they want to hear things that make them feel better. Tell them the good things? They do not want to hear things like: “To whom much is given, much is required.”

Physically, you need the entire spectrum of vitamins and minerals to be healthy. As a Christian, you need nothing less than the whole of the Word. If not, you will become spiritually anemic and frail. You walk will be unsteady and unsure. You cannot pick out just what makes you feel good. You need to know where you can become better and not complacent.

As a pastor for almost 53 years, I constantly was aware of the difficulty in stepping behind the pulpit with a message that could reach everyone. One day the Lord let me understand that as the shepherd who watches over the flock, I am also the farmer that is planting seeds. I understood that no one message will be entirely for everyone. Instead, I am spreading spiritual seed and if each person can retain just one seed from the message, the Holy Spirit [in the hours they are not in the pews] will cause that seed to grow. The growth of the seed depends upon the soil into which it falls and the care given to it by the owner of the field. “One sows and another, waters, but it is God that gives the increase.”

If you as a member of the Church can go away from the service with but a single nugget of truth, allow the Holy Spirit to continue the growth process. The Holy Spirit’s work is not limited to the time you are in the church building. His work is through and in you during every hour of every day. The seed planted on any given Sunday will continue to grow as you keep the weeds out and continue to give it nourishment. How well your seed grows and the amount of fruit it produces is fully the responsibility of the landowner not the seed planter.

As a pastor, I would feel the burden of responsibility when a member of my church family was going through difficulties. All the help I could give was prayer, but I always wanted to do more. The reality is that faith grows only as much as it is tested. We ask for wisdom and God gives it. But how does He give it? Wisdom is learned not just a package to be opened and there it is.

With every test we have either a success or failure. From success we have joy. From failure we learn a better way. Wisdom does not teach from a book; that is called education. Wisdom teaches from experience.

Crowds came to Jesus and were totally amazed by the words he spoke and the authority with which he spoke to them. But the truth is they got more out of experiencing the mighty works that He did. Even His disciples had to be taken aside and have the word explained to them. Part of their ministry was to revisit those same places where He had taught and to share the understanding that they received around the campfire at night. Do more than learn of Him. Experience Him.